Queer Salon celebrates queer trans people of color in Chs. w/ Quisol, Street Queenz, Adrianade, and others performing

Oakland guitarist Quisol graduated from College of Charleston in 2016.

Touring artist and producer Quisol is hosting an LGBTQ dance party/live performance at Cutty’s tonight. Charleston’s wonderfully profane hip-hop trio Street Queenz and explosive pop-queen Adrianade will join the Oakland guitarist for what Quisol is calling Queer Salon.“This tour and Queer Salon tonight is also about making events for queer and trans folks of color to celebrate in a space that is safe and honors our identities,” says Quisol. “Corporate pride events usually end up catering to wealthy white gays, so my goal is to reclaim the power in a way. It's saying, ‘no, we can actually produce our own events,’ and we can keep our celebration grounded in the legacies of people like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera who paved the way for us.”The event will start at 9:30 with Adrianade. The live music will cap off at 11, and then a roster of DJs, including Halo Halo, and locals Sistah Misses and Auntie Ayi, will turn the venue into a dance party. The cost of entry for Queer Salon is on a sliding scale between $5-$15.Although he is currently located on the West Coast, Quisol graduated from the College of Charleston in 2016. His return to Charleston is part of the Decolonize Pride tour.The artist adds that the name of the tour was a statement, all on its own. “For me, ‘decolonize’ means reminding (and sometimes teaching people) that we're on occupied land and that there were indigenous peoples here before,” Quisol adds.“It's using the stage as a platform to inform people about how pride festivals are often sponsored by banks and other businesses that support oil pipelines, private prisons, and ICE - and that we should use pride as an opportunity to hold these institutions accountable.”