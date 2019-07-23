Goo Goo Dolls will "Slide" into the Gaillard Center on Nov. 17

Pop rockers Goo Goo Dolls will bring their nationwide tour in support of their new album Miracle Pill to the Gaillard Center on Nov. 17.Known for a bevy of singles in the '90s and 2000s, including "Iris" and "Dizzy," the band became rock and pop radio regulars. Their career has brought millions of record sales, landing the band a multi-platinum certification.The band continues to release music to this day, touring in support of their anticipated LP, which will be released on Sept. 13.Goo Goo Dolls will be joined by indie and pop punk band Beach Slang for this show.Tickets go on sale July 26 at 10 a.m. and will cost between $25 and $69.50.