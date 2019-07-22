All-ages punk show planned for Tin Roof will focus on need for climate action

Activist punk band Blowback is hosting an all-ages show at the Tin Roof on July 31 to promote climate action and the need for “a climate-specific presidential debate.”Blowback will be joined by punk groups Hybrid Mutants, Minimum Wage, and Billy Riot of Columbia punk band Soda City Riot. The music on July 31 will begin at 8 p.m.This show is a response to the July 2 reports that the Democratic National Committee are considering a presidential debate exclusively focused around climate change. The DNC will make a decision on this debate with a vote on August 23.“This show will bring together several different audiences who will be provided with an action to take to get the SC Democratic Delegation to the DNC to firmly support the Climate Presidential Debate,” Salinas explains to the. “Of all places, South Carolina should be leading that charge. And with local environmental groups in attendance, the possibility for further connections and actions becomes inevitable.”In the hopes of turning this into a free show, Blowback is hosting a Kickstarter campaign to raise enough money for the bands and the Tin Roof. As of July 19, they have achieved $463 of their $622 goal.Although the members of Blowback are scattered throughout the U.S., Salinas was raised in the Lowcountry and performed in punk band Columbian Neckties in the '80s. His observations about modern Charleston weather patterns are one reason he believes that climate awareness is so essential."Growing up here, never did I see the entire South Battery or Rainbow Row underwater," Salinas says. "Sure there was flooding when a high tide joined forces with a good rain, but never what is now becoming normal."Salinas added that he wants this show to be a springboard for a local chapter of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led organization that advocates for action on climate change.