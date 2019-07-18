R&B songwriter Jerimiah King released his first single earlier this month

click to enlarge Ben Maiden

Jerimiah King will perform at the Corner House Cafe in Summerville on Friday

R&B and pop songwriter Jerimiah King quietly released his first single, "How Do I," earlier this month."I had been having some trouble writing some music, actually, during the time," said King about the song’s writing process. "And it all kind of hit me, and in one night, I wrote the whole song in an hour and a half."The track is a pristinely produced and radio-ready soul jam, and an impressive first outing for the 21-year-old multi-instrumentalist."The song is actually a song that I wrote for my girlfriend," King explains. "It's just talking about 'how can I express how I truly feel about her?' It's a pretty happy song."The singer cites P.J. Morton and Prince as influences on his latest single.King is currently working on his first EP and putting the finishing touches on his next single "It's True."In the meantime, folks can see King perform at the Corner House Cafe in Summerville on July 20. The show starts at 7 p.m. and is free of charge.