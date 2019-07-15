Shovels & Rope kick off their fall tour with two October shows in Charleston

ShoRo will play for two nights in Charleston this October
Folk duo Shovels & Rope are joining a growing list of touring Charleston artists to return home for a much-anticipated performance, but they’re upping the ante with two nights in town.
Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent will come back to the Holy City for one show at the Music Farm on October 3 at 7 p.m. and another at the Charleston Music Hall on October 5 at 8 p.m. Check the full fall tour lineup at shovelsandrope.com.
This news comes after reports that the husband-and-wife duo will release a concert film, simply titled Shovels & Rope: the Movie. The film will include a storyline surrounding the show.
Filmmaker Curtis Millard told Rolling Stone that, "It’s a love letter to Shovels & Rope fans."
The two shows in Charleston will kick off the band’s new tour in support of their most recent LP By Blood.
Tickets for the shows at both venues will go on sale on Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m.
Advanced tickets at the Music Farm will cost $35. The Charleston Music Hall tickets will go for $35 for Tier 2 seating and $45 for Tier 1 seating.