Mechanical River Dream Band lets the world know how they're doing on "I'm Fine"

<a href="//mechanicalriver.bandcamp.com/track/im-fine">I'm Fine by Mechanical River Dream Band</a>

Mechanical River Dream Band released a new single on July 7, titled "I'm Fine."Joel Hamilton, the mastermind behind indie folk project Mechanical River, says that it’s one of several songs that he will be releasing over the next few weeks.In a similar fashion to last December’s single "Over Time," the new track hits hard with a garage-born fury, not usually seen by Hamilton's introspective Mechanical River. He attributes this lo-fi aggression to the new backing band, dubbed the Dream Band. The songwriter describes them as "the more raw, live, full band, scream therapy, even psychedelic side of Mechanical River.""'I'm Fine' blossomed from a very visceral human cathartic feeling I had screaming 'I'm fine' over and over and over some chords," Hamilton explained. "I have a tendency to be critical and unhappy with the person I am but in a culture that often demands we fit in a particular box it’s necessary every once in a while to scream back 'I'm fine the way I am, thank you.'""I'm Fine" is dedicated to everyone that’s "persecuted, abused, insulted, attacked" over their sexual identity and gender. "Small minded human meat blobs on this planet sadly are still uncomfortable around other human blobs they don’t understand and lack the grace and humility and compassion to treat all people with the love and respect they deserve," Hamilton says.