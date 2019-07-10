Stop Light Observations can be observed stopping in Charleston this November

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

Rock band Stop Light Observations will return home to the Holy City on Nov. 16 for a performance at the Charleston Music Hall.Tickets will go on sale this Fri. July 12 at 10 a.m.Although they’re a stalwart traveling band, SLO has deep roots in the Lowcountry, even performing their first gig on Sullivan’s Island. The band’s albumwon album of the year at theMusic Awards in 2016. They frequently return to Charleston and Isle of Palms to play a variety of venue sizes, from the Royal American to the Music Farm.Stop Light Observations is still touring off of the strength of, but is slowly filtering in new music through their project, titled. This recent work is an ongoing series of “digital 45s,” according to the band’s website. Each single contains an A-side and a B-side.Stop Light Observations is expected to perform old favorites fromand, alongside new songs "Coyote" and "The Ghost of Larry Ford, Jr."Tickets for the concert will be $25.