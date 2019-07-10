Soundchecks: Shehehe, Little Stranger & Friends, Hall and Oates Tribute, Paul Cherry, Barn Jam

click to enlarge Provided

PUNK ROCK | Shehehe

w/ Born Again Heathens

Sat. July 13

9 p.m.

$5

The Sparrow

As fitting as it might sound, Athens, Ga.'s Shehehe didn't name themselves to draw attention to their mixed male-female lineup. They actually had to change their name from Sheesh when they found out that it was taken by another band. And they don't really strive to draw attention to the split-gender lineup in their songs, either. All they do is play an irresistibly infectious mix of buzzsaw early punk-rock guitars and pure-adrenaline, sugar-rush choruses in the manner of early-'80s Joan Jett or the more recent punk-pop gems of The Donnas. And their lyrical perspective can perhaps be best summed up by the leadoff title track to their 2015 album Rock & Roll Queen: "I'm a goddamn rock 'n' roll queen / This is my goddamn rock 'n' roll dream." Raleigh's Born Again Heathens take their cue from both punk rock and bluegrass, throwing a banjo on top of their roaring riffs and gang-vocal, Celtic-tinged singalongs. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

File

HIP-HOP/ELECTRONIC POP | Little Stranger & Friends

w/ Pip The Pansy

Sat. July 13

9 p.m.

$12 adv., $15 dos.

Pour House

The combination of Little Stranger and Pip The Pansy on one bill at the Pour House gives us an opportunity to check out two very different approaches to electronic music. Using hip-hop as their foundation, Charleston's Little Stranger works in a dazzling array of sounds, splicing in elements like Beck or Gorillaz or even the late lamented Beta Band used to. The duo of John and Kevin Shields piles on ghostly vocal samples, vintage-sounding synth pop, wide-screen production, and bursts of swaggering rap over top of funky, tight beats. Pip The Pansy, who used to perform under the name Wrenn, takes a more pop-oriented and whimsical approach, mixing sparse dance beats with an uncanny sense of melody to create what she calls "rainbow pop," a singular style that's just as kaleidoscopic and bright as the name suggests. It's a candy-coated aesthetic that skillfully puts across some darker lyrical themes, which is what good pop music is often about. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

Provided

TRIBUTE | The Shakedown presents A Tribute to Hall & Oates

Sat. July 13

8 p.m.

$12

Music Farm

In retrospect, us children of the '80s kind of took Daryl Hall & John Oates for granted, didn't we? They became so embedded into our collective radio memories in the early-to-mid-1980s thanks to hits like "Private Eyes," "Maneater," "Out Of Touch," and so forth that when they began to splinter and fade from view in the latter part of the decade, we barely noticed because their hits were always playing somewhere. Now in the cold hard light of the 21st century, we've perhaps realized just how perfectly crafted those hits were. Hall & Oates still tour periodically, but in case you need a quick fix, The Shakedown, a group of cover-band professionals, have just the right medicine. Their Hall & Oates tribute show is like some heavenly jukebox where the classic hits and vocal harmonies sound as smooth and catchy as they do on the radio. So put this show on your list. See, because Hall & Oates did a song called "Kiss On My List." Do ... do you get it? —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

Alexa Viscius

R&B | Paul Cherry

w/ John Bias, Shirlie

Thurs. Jul. 11

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

Ethereal indie singer Paul Cherry carries feelings of forlorn nostalgia in his music. On "Hello Again," the opening track to his 2018 LP Flavour, the songwriter's music recalls the Modern Jazz Quartet, thanks to a haunting vibraphone and jazzy horn solo. In Cherry's sparse melodies, a simple and cold beauty lies in wait for the listener. "So Easy," from the same album, utilizes a soulful example of rhythm guitar to create a sunny landscape adjacent to the Velvet Underground's pop material. Given Cherry's history as an indie rocker, Flavour was a surprise treat for fans of his debut EP On Top. The singer does retain some of the guitar and drum focus of his EP on tracks like "The Comeback," but his 2018 LP is a decidedly blue-eyed soul romp. Rock fans should keep an open mind and enjoy the ride. —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

Provided

WEEKLY JAM SESH | Awendaw Green Barn Jam

w/ Kristin Rebecca, Leeann Atherton, Casey Clark, the Deltaz

Wed. July 10

6 p.m.

$5

Sewee Outpost

You may not be human if you don't enjoy live music, beautiful scenery, BYOB, wood fired pizza, or dogs. What if we told you there's a place that includes all of these things and more? Good news, the Awendaw Green Barn Jam features all of the previously mentioned wrapped in a family friendly environment. Hidden about 15 miles north of Charleston, this weekly get together is a must go for lots of locals. It remains the perfect excuse to move your caboose and meet some great people and enjoy music artists from all around. The latest edition of the Barn Jam is headlined with various acts beginning with a "Singer in the Round" slot and rounding out the night with multiple bands. Changing every week, the Barn Jam presents different genres of music to engage the audience and keep things fresh. —Henry Clark WEDNESDAY