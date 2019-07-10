"Say Aah" — Trey Songz performs in Columbia this September

Holy throwback vibes, Batman. Trey Songz — perhaps best known for his 2009 banger, "Say Aah" — heads to Colonial Life Arena on Sat. Sept. 21. Joined by YK Osiris and DaBaby, Songz and friends will be performing as part of The Big H.C., a kickoff to homecoming season in the midlands. Tickets go on sale this Fri. July 12 at 10 a.m.
While we were getting down to Songz in frat basements in '09, he was topping the charts, with "Say Aah" making it to the Billboard Hot 100 top 10. Three years later, Songz released his first No. 1 album, Chapter V, which debuted atop the Billboard 200.
In a press release director of promotions, Michelle Alston, said: "Trey Songz has not been to Columbia since his very first album, I am excited to see his return. He has so many hits!! I will be singing along with everyone."
If "Say Aah" doesn't ring a bell (sad!) then you'll likely be familiar with other hits like "Na Na," "Bottoms Up" (featuring Nicki Minaj), "Slow Motion," the list goes on.
In the past decade Songz has continued to create hits, especially a number of collabs with other artists. His personal life has made the news lately too, with fan theories about the identity of his child's mother. Read more about that at usatoday.com.