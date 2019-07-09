Songwriter Tyler Boone says he's leaving Charleston for Los Angeles

click to enlarge via Tyler Boone Facebook

Songwriter Tyler Boone is trading the Holy City for the City of Angels in mid-September. The folk singer hopes to expand recognition for both his music and his liquor, Boone’s Bourbon."Charleston’s fucking awesome, but there’s just more opportunities," says Boone. "I just do a lot here and I just want to keep growing the L.A. thing."Yesterday, Boone announced that he will play a farewell show on Aug. 15 at the Pour House. "It’s just more homey," he commented. "It’s definitely a more Charleston vibe."The day after his final local show (for now), Boone will release a new single titled "Make it Right."Previously, the singer-songwriter left Charleston for Nashville in 2015 before returning in late 2016.