Songwriter Tyler Boone says he's leaving Charleston for Los Angeles

Songwriter Tyler Boone is trading the Holy City for the City of Angels in mid-September. The folk singer hopes to expand recognition for both his music and his liquor, Boone’s Bourbon.

"Charleston’s fucking awesome, but there’s just more opportunities," says Boone. "I just do a lot here and I just want to keep growing the L.A. thing."

Yesterday, Boone announced that he will play a farewell show on Aug. 15 at the Pour House. "It’s just more homey," he commented. "It’s definitely a more Charleston vibe."

The day after his final local show (for now), Boone will release a new single titled "Make it Right."

Previously, the singer-songwriter left Charleston for Nashville in 2015 before returning in late 2016.

