Soundchecks: Schema, Robobash, The James Brown Dance Party, Allman Brothers Band Tribute, Hybrid Mutants

Schema

PROGRESSIVE DANCE-ROCK | Schema

w/ Damnskippy & Friends, and DJ Flip

Wed. July 3

9:30 p.m.

$10 adv., $12 door

Pour House

When you think about it, the phrase "progressive dance rock" doesn't make a lot of sense. But that's how Charleston's Schema quartet describes the music they make, and damned if they don't manage to pull off the unlikely-sounding hybrid of styles. The band, led by singer/keyboardist/guitarist Adam Coyne, finds the musical common ground between genres in the grooves. A typical Schema song rests on a flexible, funky groove that allows Coyne and lead guitarist Ryan Bresnihan plenty of room to explore different spaces, but the rhythm section of Matt Jackson (bass) and JP Treadway (drums) never loses the "danceability" part of the equation. It would be easy to simply call this funk-rock, but it's more complex than that, and subsequently a lot more interesting. Perhaps the touchstone is actually jazz; three of the four members of Schema took music lessons from a jazz teacher, and that influence might be why the band can keep their improvisations so tight. —Vincent Harris WEDNESDAY

Kanika Moore

EXPERIMENTAL ROCK | Robobash

w/ Runaway Gin, Sexbruise?, and DJ Lazer Cat

Fri. July 5

8 p.m.

$15 door

Pour House

Prepare to be shot into space on giant waves of sound. This event features several fabulous local acts including Robocuatro (Robotrio + Kanika Moore), Runaway Gin, Sexbruise?, and tweener sets by DJ Lazer Cat of 2 Slices. Also expect a giant jam sesh, complete with organs, synths, saxophone, drums, and guitars. Though Robotrio puts on shows with friends often, this one will stand out as a few of the groups are taking on alter egos. Robotrio's cover of Led Zeppelin's "No Quarter" is the perfect example of their cosmic sensibility. Word is that they're dropping a debut album soon, so this one is a must-see. —Henry Clark FRIDAY

TRIBUTE | The James Brown Dance Party: The Funkiest All-Star Tribute in Show Business

w/ Adam Chase, Lee Barbour, Scott Flynn, Kevin Gatzke, Shannon Hoover, Eleazar Shafer, Jamar Woods

Thurs. July 4

9:30 p.m.

$15 adv., $17 door

Pour House

The only thing missing in the James Brown Dance Party's arsenal is the lightning-fast, impossible dance moves of the Godfather Of Soul himself. But then again, he was pretty much the only guy who could do those moves, anyway. Other than that, the all-star band that makes up the Dance Party, including members of the Greenville Jazz Collective, The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra, The Fritz, the Chase Brothers and more, can deliver the Hardest Working Man in Show Business' hits with precision and skill. The band is skin-tight on versions of "Get on the Good Foot," "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag," and many others, executing the turn-on-a-dime funk and soul classics that made Soul Brother #1 famous, high praise indeed when you're talking about one of the greatest catalogs in history. It's also worth noting that the Dance Party doesn't play as much as other tribute bands, so it's a good idea to catch their show when you can. —Vincent Harris THURSDAY

TRIBUTE | TRIBUTE: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band

Sat. July 6

9:30 p.m.

$12 adv., $15 door

Pour House

One could spend a lifetime digging into the catalog of the Allman Brothers Band. They were such masters of blues, hard-rock, country music, and jam-heavy improvisation that it seems like there's always something new to find in their songs. So it's not surprising that there are tribute bands playing the music of the Allmans all over the country. But it's one thing to play their songs; it's another to find someone with enough vocal skill to pay tribute to Gregg Allman, arguably one of the greatest rock singers who ever lived. That's where Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band has an advantage. Oliver Nichols can growl and howl just like Allman used to, and there are incredibly eerie moments (like their version of "Not My Cross to Bear," for example) where if you were to close your eyes, you'd swear it was Gregg. But he's also got enough of his own style (and swagger) to make his own impression on this well-worn material. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

PUNK ROCK | Hybrid Mutants

w/ Never Ender, Symptoms, and Alert The Media

Sat. July 6

10 p.m.

$5 door

The Sparrow

Hybrid Mutants have been kicking around Charleston for over 20 years now. Throughout their continuing legacy, they've acquired several notches on their belt, including five albums and their own record label. Alongside Hybrid Mutants, bands Never Ender from Brevard County, Fla. and Symptoms from Portland, Ore. are here to fulfill all your punk rock needs. The last band on the bill is veteran punk rockers, Alert the Media. Hailing from Charleston, Alert the Media has perfected the art of controlled chaos. Their music blends memorable melodies with loud ass drums and driving guitars. Both Mutants and Media have been around long enough to accrue their own cult-like followings. You may just even discover that your next-door neighbor Bob who trims his hedges every weekend is a massive punk rocker. The roof will most definitely be torn down by the end of this set. —Henry Clark SATURDAY