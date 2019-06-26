Soundchecks: Rock the Rescue, The Prince Project, Interstellar Echoes, Luther Vandross Experience, Stop Light Observations

click to enlarge Caroline Bell Photography

DOG ROCK | Rock the Rescue

w/ Fusion Jonez, Mason Jar Muzik, Saluda Shoals, Gravy Wave Band, Mahon Brothers, and others

Fri. June 28-Sun. June 30

$20-$50

Various locations

Dance for the dogs, y'all. This weekend, Fri. June 28-Sun. June 30, over 100 bands will be performing at various venues (15 in total) across the Charleston area during Dorchester Paws' third annual Rock The Rescue. The lineup includes genres from hip-hop to country, and shows will pop up everywhere from Tin Roof in West Ashley to Shooters of Summerville. And fear not, if you're not able to make it to one, there is no shortage of other venues hosting. It's a jam-packed weekend for music and you can check out the full lineup (and buy day or weekend passes) online. On Sun. June 30, 3-6 p.m. head to the Hanahan Amphitheater for LollaPAWlooza, the grand finale of Rock the Rescue, featuring headliners Mason Jar Muzik, Saluda Shoals, Gravy Wave Band, and Mahon Brothers. Attendees can look forward to a vendor fair, auction, bounce houses, axe throwing, food trucks, $5 beer, and plenty of good dog watching. Dorchester Paws was established in 1972 and has been committed to fighting for the lives of lost, abandoned, and abused dogs and cats ever since. Rock the Rescue raised a whopping $24,000 last year, so the bar is high for 2019. "It's very humbling to see these bands all come together for one cause," said Kally Knight, Community Outreach Coordinator at Dorchester Paws. —Caylin Gregory FRIDAY-SUNDAY

click to enlarge Courtesy Charleston Music Hall

TRIBUTE | The Prince Project: A Tribute To Prince

Sat. June 29

8 p.m.

$15-$25

Music Hall

Look at him at the right time, bathed in purple light and playing that teardrop-shaped guitar, and you'll swear that for just a moment, you're looking at Prince up there onstage. But it's really a man named DaVaughn Weber, a talented performer who can imitate His Royal Badness to an eerie degree. But Weber doesn't stop there. His band, The Prince Project, goes into character as well, with a guitarist resembling Wendy Melvoin, another who patterns his look after Dez Dickerson, and a surgical-mask clad keyboardist meant to resemble '80s Revolution member Dr. Matt Fink. But it's not just that Weber's got the look (see what we did there?), he's a dynamite mimic on both vocals and guitar, ripping off those mind-bending solos that Prince teased his audience with and imitating his voice with uncanny precision. And the Project isn't afraid to stray from the hits; Prince's legendary dirty electronic funk classic "Erotic City," a track that was cut from the Purple Rain album, is a prominent part of their set-list. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge Provided

TRIBUTE | Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Sat. June 29

9:30 p.m.

$13-$15

Pour House

If you're going to be in a Pink Floyd tribute band and do it well, you're going to need to have a couple of things nailed down. First of all, you're gonna have to love the music that David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Syd Barrett and company created, and not just the 1970s concept albums like Wish You Were Here and The Dark Side of the Moon. You have to love the late period stuff and the 1960s psychedelic-rock tunes, as well. Secondly, you're going to need a killer light show, just like the one the Floyd spent their career perfecting. Fortunately, Atlanta's Interstellar Echoes has both requirements down pat. The band plays stuff from every Pink Floyd era, from 1967's The Piper at the Gates of Dawn to 1994's The Division Bell, with a first-rate laser-light show working right alongside the musicians. This isn't just guys standing on a stage playing rote versions of "Money" or "Another Brick in the Wall." It's about the most complete, conceptually well-rounded Pink Floyd tribute you're going to find. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge Provided

TRIBUTE | The Luther Vandross Experience

featuring Danny Clay

Fri. June 28

8 p.m.

$39

Music Hall

Don't let the "smooth R&B" tag fool you. For a few decades, the late Luther Vandross was one of the greatest soul singers around, delivering hit after hit but also remaining critically respected, not an easy balance. Vandross' hits, from dance-floor fillers like "Never Too Much" and "Stop To Love" to throat-lumping ballads like "Dance With My Father" or "Buy Me A Rose", were also technical marvels, using the studio as an instrument just about as well as anyone could. So vocalist Danny Clay has taken on quite a task by paying tribute to Vandross with this show. But as a singer, he was skilled enough to turn the heads of showbiz veterans Steve Harvey and Tyler Perry, and he can deliver the goods live, diving into Vandross' catalog with a red-hot, skin-tight live band helping him out. We may not have Luther himself to make music anymore, but Clay's show might be the next best thing. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

GENRE-BENDING INDIE-ROCK | Stop Light Observations

w/ Mo Lowda & The Humble

Sat. June 29

10 p.m.

$25

The Windjammer

Stop Light Observations is so good at crafting their music that it's sometimes easy to miss how innovative the Charleston band has been. They've been able to do everything from bottleneck acoustic blues stomps to electronics-tinged dance pop to atmospheric indie-rock in the past few years, and despite being an independent band, their music has always sounded like it was made in a top-dollar professional studio. That's no easy feat, and the fact that the band has been able to serve both their artistic and commercial interests on an indie budget is pretty impressive. And in a way, it's quite fitting that SLO will be playing material from their 2016 album TOOGOODOO at The Windjammer. Bear with us here: TOOGOODOO was recorded in an 18th century cabin along the banks of the Toogoodoo River near Edisto. And this show will be out on Front Beach on the Isle of Palms! See how that all goes together? Circle of life and all that. We'll see ourselves out. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY