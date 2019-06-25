Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Celebration of Richard "Box" Bachschmidt set for Tin Roof on Sat. June 29

Missing Box a Year Later

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jun 25, 2019 at 2:53 PM

Friends and fans of Richard "Box" Bachschmidt are invited to a celebration of his life on Sat. June 29, at the Tin Roof, starting at 5 p.m. To honor his memory, there will be local music playing and Tin Roof will be serving plenty of beer.

"Box" Bachschmidt was a popular radio personality on 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock for years. His radio show, Box in the Morning, had an energetic following and after leaving terrestrial radio, he started a streaming show. He was an avid supporter of the Charleston music scene and a friend to many musicians. He passed away on June 26, 2018.
As Kelly Rae Smith, then-City Paper music editor wrote: "He was bursting with inspiration and ideas that never centered around himself but always focused on building a better community, soundtracked by local musicians making everything from metal to country to hip-hop. He loved it all. He loved us all. Thank you for making us laugh, for loving us with your big heart, and for just being, so uniquely, you. You made a difference. We love you back and miss you so much."
