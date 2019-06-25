Celebration of Richard "Box" Bachschmidt set for Tin Roof on Sat. June 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Leslie Ryann McKellar

Event Details Celebration of Richard "Box" Bachschmidt's life @ The Tin Roof 1117 Magnolia Road West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sat., June 29, 5 p.m. Festivals + Events Map

Friends and fans of Richard "Box" Bachschmidt are invited to a celebration of his life on Sat. June 29, at the Tin Roof, starting at 5 p.m. To honor his memory, there will be local music playing and Tin Roof will be serving plenty of beer."Box" Bachschmidt was a popular radio personality on 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock for years. His radio show,, had an energetic following and after leaving terrestrial radio, he started a streaming show. He was an avid supporter of the Charleston music scene and a friend to many musicians. He passed away on June 26, 2018.As Kelly Rae Smith, then-music editor wrote: "He was bursting with inspiration and ideas that never centered around himself but always focused on building a better community, soundtracked by local musicians making everything from metal to country to hip-hop. He loved it all. He loved us all. Thank you for making us laugh, for loving us with your big heart, and for just being, so uniquely, you. You made a difference. We love you back and miss you so much."