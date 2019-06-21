Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour coming to Columbia on Dec. 3

Ariana Grande, pony tail wearer and pop singer, is headed to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on Tuesday, December 3. Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 1, through Ticketmaster.
The Columbia date is part of an additional leg of her Sweetener world tour. Additional stops include Atlanta (Nov. 19), Raleigh, N.C. (Nov. 22), and Jacksonville, FL (Dec. 1). Sweetener, released in August 2018, is Grande's fourth album.
Her fifth album, Thank U, next, was released six months later in February 2018. Both albums debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. The Sweetener world tour will include material from both albums.
Tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Mon., July 1.