Brave Baby's Keon Masters makes solo debut with "Feel Nuthin'"

Brave Baby members have all been busy with their own projects of late, with frontman Keon Masters the most recent one to go out on his own. Debuting last week with the single “Feel Nuthin’,” Masters seems right at home as a solo artist, with the new track a solid, summer-y indie-pop stunner that’ll hit all the right spots for anyone who've fallen for the songwriter’s Brave Baby efforts over the past six or so years.
Premiered by Vents Magazine
, “Feel Nuthin’” was a last-minute track for Masters’ upcoming full-length, Many Thanks
. “I did it start to finish in an afternoon or two, and once it was complete I knew that I had an album under my belt,” he says. “It’s cheesy, poppy, and very much my style of song.”
Masters admits it took him months to find his stride in a writing process following Brave Baby’s decision to take some time off as a band. “I had a really rough go at getting an idea to completion, that I’d generally defer to someone else when I would hit that wall,” he says. “But somewhere in mid ’18 I caught a wave and kept gliding until I had a collection I felt represented this phase.”
Creating Many Thank
s was an opportunity for the artist to travel down wormholes he’d never ventured through before, discovering strengths he never knew he had while being sure to call in favors from friends when a song called for it.
“I was making music alone, and I’m not a ‘multi-instrumentalist,’ so this album is full of drum breaks and samples I’d dig up on the internet, topped with sloppy-ass bass lines and guitar licks curated in my own clumsy way of playing,” he says.
The High Divers’ Julius DeAngelous sat on drums for a several tracks, Steven Walker (Brave Baby, SUSTO) helped produce and arrange the collection, Matt Zutell (Coast Records, Human Resources) mixed the album, and Christian Chidester (Brave Baby, Crab Claw) and his guitar work were brought in to lay down the foundation for a track. “I wanted him to have him as a canvas,” Masters says.
Y’all can look out for the release of Many Thanks
this fall.