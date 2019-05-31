Hip-hop artist Slim S.O.U.L. signs on as full-time music teacher at Meeting Street Academy

click to enlarge

Cody Dixon, or Slim S.O.U.L. as he's known on stage, is a bit of a jack of all trades. No title quite defines him, as he works multiple angles. Dixon can be classified as a musician, producer, or philanthropist, as it seems he finds himself giving more than taking. Reflected in his lyrics, Dixon is cultivating the youth in the Charleston area by spreading his knowledge and creativity in what he describes as, "ingraining [himself] in the schools and the community, especially in places where it's not prevalent." Recently, Dixon has experienced a career shift, signing on to teach full time at Meeting Street Academy.At a young age, Dixon was influenced by his family to work within education, his grandparents and both parents worked within the school system. Naturally, his folks urged him to follow in their footsteps because they recognized his own innate ability for working with children. However, Dixon did not see himself as a music teacher initially but after the success in founding his own nonprofit production company, it all made sense.Founded in 2017, S.O.U.L. Power Productions provides several services for live events and recording sessions, as well as advocacy for the arts, and environmental preservation. The nonprofit seeks to provide many resources to Charleston communities that are lacking. Ultimately, investing time in and providing opportunities for children who wouldn't normally have these privileges. This is Dixon's vision realized.Dixon cites his own adversity as one of his primary inspirations for teaching. He moved schools a lot when he was younger and he found that people didn't believe in or expect him to perform exceptionally based on quick judgement. He soon proved these doubters wrong by working his way back up each time. Dixon asserts that children don't need a lot to realize when they're not being given a fair shake. "I love Meeting Street for that reason," says Dixon. "The whole message is to give those kids the same exact excellent education that a lot of kids do receive in this county."Performing onstage provides a rush for most performers, but Dixon finds teaching to be more rewarding. He finds there is more fulfillment in spreading a love for music and teaching how to use it to produce something great, a lesson for all ages. "I get more satisfaction from a kid recognizing me or, being excited about his day," Dixon says.Now with years of teaching experience under his belt and a lifetime of passion, Dixon is more than prepared to teach kids music and the musical process. It seems his only weakness is creating a curriculum that's a little more advanced than what his students are used to. However, he claims that some of his students "go above and beyond, and could probably do a better job than [him], if they had the time."