Q&A: R&B artist Ru Flash on new releases and getting back to “that old feeling”

Singer-songwriter Ru Flash just dropped music video “Do You the Same” in anticipation of releasing new tracks he created during the spring. The R&B artist has been involved in music one way or another — be it as a videographer or photographer — since 2008, but he’s now channeling the same behind-the-scenes energy back into his own songs. We caught up with the 27-year-old artist to find out more about the music of Ru Flash and what it’s like to finally step into the spotlight.: I’m trying to step back into music. The video I just released was about a lot of mixed emotions back in 2017 over a relationship. I like to make music from what I’m going through, and [how] I couldn’t be the same. That’s [what] the song [in the video is about.] I couldn’t be the same guy I was, or the same guy my girl was used to. It’s about trying to step out of the same routine. Communicating is one big thing you have in relationships, but you also have sacrifice. And you have to know when to be a giver and a taker as well. Sometimes you get tired of being the bigger person. You get tired of taking the fall, so what you do is, you change. You rage. You break out and say, ‘I’m rebelling against being with you.’ And so I spoke my mind through my music.I’m still in the process of dropping the mixtape. It’s totally new vibes and new energy. I’m trying to give everyone that energy and that rawness. I’m really a singer, and I sing more than I rap. I’m trying to give that old feeling — how music used to be like in the early 2000s. The music era and the culture has changed, especially with R&B. There’s no chill vibe. It’s up-tempo, and it’s extra. It’s dry, and a bunch of lies. Let’s be real and get back to that feeling. As of right now I have three songs, but I’ll be dropping new music on Soundcloud soon.There’s one thing that discourages me — someone will like your music but won’t listen to it, or certain people will only listen to certain things. But right now what I see changing is we have more sites with an open mind. Like Purple Buffalo and Graveface [Editor’s note: Graveface Records Charleston recently closed but are ISO a new space]. I am gonna keep doing me and see how things go that way.She always was my voice in my music. When she passed, I felt like I had lost my sidekick. We could walk in the room and give everybody light. Even with her life gone, it’s empowering me because I know she’s still around. When I record, she’s there. That’s one of my biggest inspirations. Others are my kids, my girl, my grandma, and myself. I’m one of my biggest inspirations. And I love T-Pain.Now I’m stuck on DaBaby, coming out of Charlotte, N.C. And The Weeknd is one person that really gives me that vibe of someone who is going through the most pain. But the way he breaks it down in his music is passion and love. He has so much energy he gives off. That’s a dope guy.I pushed myself in the background to do other things as a producer. I had hairstyle and color changes. Now I’m back to natural. I’ve changed my image like six times. But I’m not trying to be Charleston. I want to be different. I don’t want to be [identified with] the tensions. It’s not real. But I want to be from Charleston. It’s easy to walk away, but when you try to stay, it’s the hardest thing ever. It’s hand in hand. Are you going to leave and make yourself better? Or stay and be in the same place in five years? I want to be here. This is home. There’s so much I can do through my voice.