Soundchecks: Toubab Krewe, Dyado, Yonder Mountain String Band, When Particles Collide, Second Chance Prom

click to enlarge Camille Lenain

WORLD MUSIC | Toubab Krewe

w/ Jonathan Scales Fourchestra

Thurs. May 30

9 p.m.

$12/adv., $15/door

Pour House

Toubab Krewe has walked a fine line in the hundreds of shows they've played since forming. They craft an original sound based on world music, while still paying respects to the cultures that inspired them. "With the Krewe, it's really like a combination of influences," says percussionist Luke Quaranta. "Everything from American rock 'n' roll to Appalachian music to West African music. It's really a coming together of a lot of West African tradition music." The band met in college in North Carolina and began traveling to West Africa because of a fascination with the region's music. While there, they studied with citizens of the area who mastered the traditional West African sound, and it shows in the music. There are instruments classically associated with other parts of the world but a modern attitude in songs like "Southern Tracks" and "Miriama." "Night Shade" bases the earthy flavors around distorted guitar riffs and solos. Quaranta says that there's a big thread of folklore and roots music, mixing Appalachian folk, West African music, and adding their own original spin to things. "[It's] that spirit of experimentation and moving music into a new space, if we can," he says. —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

click to enlarge Provided

ALT-COUNTRY | Dyado

w/ Becca Leigh, Southern Pine

Sat. Jun. 1

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

The title of Dyado's last full-length album was Dreamcountry, and there's no better way to describe their sound. The opening seconds of "Inhibition" finds a shoegazing ether standing above twangy themes of hitting the open road. "We're both super proud of that entire project," says vocalist Louisa Stancioff. "There's not one song that I'm not into." On "Figured You Out," Dyado's collective favorite, the group gets in touch with their folk roots while gradually showing their turn as a production-heavy indie band. The band jokingly refers to the music as "dirt wave," among the more traditional signifiers like alternative country and indie-folk. A little of that grit is embraced in "Impossible Love." Guitarist Matt Lohan's musicianship shows a sassy blues edge and a country organ makes up for those washes of sound not played on the six-string. "I did a lot of the production on the album," says Lohan. "My ear just always tended to gravitate toward watery, bubbly sounds, and crisp, but also foggy and hazy. When we were doing our first EP, we were morphing from a pretty straight ahead folk band into something totally different." Dyado and tourmate Southern Pine released a collaborative EP called Moonlighting on May 23 that expands on the Dreamcountry vibe. —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

click to enlarge Jay Blakesberg

PROGRESSIVE NEWGRASS ACOUSTIC | Yonder Mountain String Band

Sun. June 2

6 p.m.

$25

The Windjammer

On 2015's Black Sheep, the Colorado quintet Yonder Mountain String Band was reveling in the excitement of having new blood in the band. Singer/mandolin player Jeff Austin was out, and fiddle player Allie Kral and mandolin player Jake Jolliff were in, making the group a more adventurous outfit that blended impeccable vocal harmonies with acoustic music that ignored any boundaries between country, pop, rock, and bluegrass. Their follow-up, 2017's Love, Ain't Love, is where the band dug into a new level of depth, bringing a fully integrated Kral and Jolliff into a more emotionally resonant set of songs. The opening track, "Alison" (not the Elvis Costello song) is about as moving as Yonder Mountain has ever been, blending Kral's beautiful soloing with the band's sparking vocal harmonies. From there, they never look back, creating acoustic pop gems ("Bad Taste"), dipping into laid-back funk ("Take A Chance On Me"), and cranking out an old-school bluegrass raver ("Eat In Go Deaf") to keep the die-hards happy. —Vincent Harris SUNDAY

click to enlarge

MELODIC GUITAR-DRUMS HARD ROCK | When Particles Collide

w/ Pluff Mud Queen and Super Runaway

Wed. June 5

9 p.m.

$7

The Sparrow

What do you get when you combine a trained jazz drummer and choral vocalist (Chris Viner) with a self-taught punk-rock singer/guitarist badass (Sasha Alcott)? Well, in a larger sense you get incredibly well-sculpted, loud as hell rock music that is surprisingly melodic. In a more specific sense, you get When Particles Collide, a guitar-and-drums band that doesn't skimp on alluring vocal harmonies for the sake of cranking up the amps. Alcott is perfectly capable of bringing the merciless power chords, but her playing can back off of overdrive and get more intricate just fine, and Viner uses every bit of that jazz knowledge to take the typical rock four/four time and play around with it, adding flourishes and unexpected frills and generally shaking things up. There are arresting moments of both power and beauty in the music of When Particles Collide, and one never really misses the presence of other instruments. —Vincent Harris WEDNESDAY

click to enlarge

PROM TUNES | Second Chance Prom

w/ DJ Lanatron

Sat. June 1

8 p.m.

$15-$25

The Sparrow

Whether you hated your prom or ditched it altogether, now's your chance to have a redo of the enchanting eve from five, 10, or [insert number here] years ago. Why now? Because the Sparrow is joining forces with Charleston Pride to kick off national Pride month. DJ Lanatron will spin all your favorite old-school tracks to keep the dance floor full. Go stag for $15 or ask your crush out and pay $25 per couple — and unlike your lame high school prom, this ticket comes with a free adult bev so you can let your inner prom-night-Donna-Martin loose. Dress code: dress for 2019 or don yourself in duds from decades past — just make sure Brenda doesn't wear the same thing. Duh. All proceeds benefit Charleston Pride. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY