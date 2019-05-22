WATCH: Hootie & the Blowfish perform "Let Her Cry" on The Voice finale

Hootie & the Blowfish announces a new album and 2019 national tour

25 years after "Cracked Rear View"

On Today this morning, the guys from Hootie & the Blowfish sat down with Craig Melvin at Yesterday's in Columbia's Five Points to reflect on 25 years since the release of Cracked Rear View and announce their new tour and album set for 2019.

By Sam Spence

Feedback File