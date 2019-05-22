Wednesday, May 22, 2019
WATCH: Hootie & the Blowfish perform "Let Her Cry" on The Voice finale
Hootie set to kick off Cracked Rear View 25th anniversary tour
by Adam Manno
on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 12:48 PM
Hootie & the Blowfish performed their 1994 hit "Let Her Cry" during the season finale of The Voice
on Tuesday night.
The rock band, formed in Columbia and fronted by Charleston-born singer Darius Rucker, scored a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the track in 1995.
The song reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of the group's three top 10 hits on the chart
.
The group is about to kick off a new tour in support of the 25th anniversary of Cracked Rear View
, Hootie's debut LP that is still one of the top-selling records of all time.
THE VOICE SPOILER:
New York City resident Maelyn Jarmon, 26, was crowned this season's winner last night, delivering first-time coach John Legend his first win.
