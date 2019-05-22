Wednesday, May 22, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus will ride into town ('til he can't no more) on Wed. June 12

Miley's dad will perform at the HonkyTonk Saloon

Posted by Adam Manno on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 5:24 PM


Mullet pioneer, TV dad, and 2019 viral star Billy Ray Cyrus will bring his newest tour to the Charleston area with a show at Ladson's HonkyTonk Saloon on Wed. June 12.

The show is 18+ and starts at 9:30 p.m.

The stop is part of Cyrus' Snakedoctor Circus Tour, named after his forthcoming album of the same name.

Musically, Cyrus was best known for his 1992 single "Achy Breaky Heart," which topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He went on to star in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana alongside his daughter Miley, and was considered a beloved '90s one-hit-wonder until he hopped onto "Old Town Road," the debut single of 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X.

The remix, released last month, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the past seven weeks.

Cyrus was added shortly after Billboard pulled the original song from its country charts, claiming that the track "does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music."

The move prompted discussion about the acceptance of black people's contribution to country music, though any such concerns have been largely overshadowed by the song's success.

Tickets for the show start at $37.50 and can be copped on Eventbrite.

No word on whether Cyrus will stop for a photo op at West Ashley's Old Towne Road.
Location Details HonkyTonk Saloon
192 College Park Rd.
Ladson, S.C.
(843) 569-6000
Map

