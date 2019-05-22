Billy Ray Cyrus will ride into town ('til he can't no more) on Wed. June 12
Miley's dad will perform at the HonkyTonk Saloon
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 5:24 PM
Mullet pioneer, TV dad, and 2019 viral star Billy Ray Cyrus will bring his newest tour to the Charleston area with a show at Ladson's HonkyTonk Saloon on Wed. June 12.
The show is 18+ and starts at 9:30 p.m.
The stop is part of Cyrus' Snakedoctor Circus Tour, named after his forthcoming album of the same name.
Musically, Cyrus was best known for his 1992 single "Achy Breaky Heart," which topped Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.
He went on to star in Disney Channel's Hannah Montana alongside his daughter Miley, and was considered a beloved '90s one-hit-wonder until he hopped onto "Old Town Road," the debut single of 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X.
The remix, released last month, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the past seven weeks.