Ivory Keys headlines hip-hop show at the Recovery Room tomorrow night

With his single “In the Mix,” Ivory Keys established himself in the ranks of the Lowcountry’s artists to watch. The song’s lovely alternative R&B production was dreamy and it played off of Keys’ forlorn swagger. The rapper-singer lists Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and indie rock as some of his biggest influences nowadays.
“Right now, I wouldn’t say I have my own sound; I’m still trying to search for it,” Keys says. “For the most part, I’d say it’s pop R&B and some pop hip-hop.”
2017’s collaborative EP done with rapper Jeremiah Boone, titled The Keys to Boone Hall
, is also a great explanation of the sound Keys has worked on, and a must-listen for fans of “In the Mix.”
Keys is currently working on an LP that he describes as a sequel to 2016’s I Was Brainwashed Too
EP, due out by the end of the summer.
Ivory Keys
w/ Cletus, Abstract that Rapper, RGN
Tues. May 21
11 p.m.
Free
Recovery Room