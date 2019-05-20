Ivory Keys headlines hip-hop show at the Recovery Room tomorrow night

click to enlarge

Ivory Keys

w/ Cletus, Abstract that Rapper, RGN

Tues. May 21

11 p.m.

Free

Recovery Room

With his single “In the Mix,” Ivory Keys established himself in the ranks of the Lowcountry’s artists to watch. The song’s lovely alternative R&B production was dreamy and it played off of Keys’ forlorn swagger. The rapper-singer lists Travis Scott, Chance the Rapper, and indie rock as some of his biggest influences nowadays.“Right now, I wouldn’t say I have my own sound; I’m still trying to search for it,” Keys says. “For the most part, I’d say it’s pop R&B and some pop hip-hop.”2017’s collaborative EP done with rapper Jeremiah Boone, titled, is also a great explanation of the sound Keys has worked on, and a must-listen for fans of “In the Mix.”Keys is currently working on an LP that he describes as a sequel to 2016’sEP, due out by the end of the summer.