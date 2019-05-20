Conor Donohue commissions trippy new video from the Business Company

First of all, if you haven't checked out Conor Donohue “Let Love Contaminate,” the titular track off his just-released LP, we implore you to do so now. We think you’ll also dig the new video for the song, out last week, created by Kevin Hanley’s creative studio, the Business Company. In the video, Donohue is featured as the focal point on a projector screen inside vintage footage of a elementary school classroom. The kids appear to be learning all about this mesmerizingly trippy guy that is Donohue.Donohue, formerly of Charleston and now a NOLA resident, came up with the initial idea for the video and pitched it to Hanley when in town for a wedding last fall.“I’ve wanted to work on a video or some sort of project [with him] for a while now, but with me living in New Orleans we haven’t been able to get together, for obvious reasons,” Donohue says. “He was working with this new Adobe program where he could take a bunch of images of my face; then he could have control of my movements. We did one promo for 'Getting Better' [another track off] using Adobe, which was amazing.”For the latest video, Donohue had something particularly drug-gy in mind. “I had the idea for doing one for Let Love Contaminate where it looked like someone going through an Ayahuasca trip,” he says. “He came back with the idea of me getting in front of a green screen and singing along to the song at half speed while making a bunch of crazy head movements and hand movements. Kevin then pieced together the weird and wonderful video that is out today.”Hanley says it all melded together during an on-the-spot learning experience. “I love the song and that the video came together in the editing process,” he says. “Much of it was me learning how certain effects and filters worked in the moment. There was no clear plan aside from Conor’s wonderful, trippy concept.”