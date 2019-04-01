Beat Juice: 11 Questions with indie-jazz band HONNA

click to enlarge Provided

Four-piece indie-jazz rock band HONNA put out their debut EP Baby on Fri. March 22 and played the release show with James LePrettre & the Sound on Sat. March 23 at Park Circle Creative.They’ve been playing venues around the southeast and plan to tour in July after opening the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in Atlanta over the weekend with Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors, and the Wallflowers. Frontwoman Hannah O says she isn’t like other artists that can plant themselves in another world. She has to experience something first before she can write about it. It has to be personal. Well, let’s get personal with the whole band in this week’s Beat Juice.Lead Guitarist Damon Otero: “Let’s Stay Together," Al GreenDrummer Alex Brouwer: “Random Name Generator," WilcoBassist Cole Vanderwege: “Animated Violence," Thee Oh SeesSinger Hannah O: “Tyrone," Erykah BaduDamon:, John ColtraneAlex:, Chicano BatmanCole:, Miles DavisHannah:, WilcoDamon: The other day I learned that Curtis Mayfield composed his albumdespite being paralyzed from the neck down. I can only imagine what incredible will power he had.Alex:, PolvoCole:, The New MastersoundsHannah: CrumbPour HouseWe don’t wear shirtsn/aLogan & the Kidders on the deck at the Pour House103.9 -La RazaAmy WinehouseWe’ve been meaning to get more into Pavement and Lenny KravitzShows, videos, song or album releases? Our debut EP “Baby” came out on all streaming platforms on Fri March 22. We had a release show with James LePrettre & the Sound on Sat. March 23 at Park Circle Creative. We’re also opening the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in ATL on Sat. March 30 with Smash Mouth, The Spindoctors, and The Wallflowers. We’re also going on tour this upcoming July.