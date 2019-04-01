Beat Juice: 11 Questions with indie-jazz band HONNA

click to enlarge
Four-piece indie-jazz rock band HONNA put out their debut EP Baby on Fri. March 22 and played the release show with James LePrettre & the Sound on Sat. March 23 at Park Circle Creative.
They’ve been playing venues around the southeast and plan to tour in July after opening the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in Atlanta over the weekend with Smash Mouth, Spin Doctors, and the Wallflowers. Frontwoman Hannah O says she isn’t like other artists that can plant themselves in another world. She has to experience something first before she can write about it. It has to be personal. Well, let’s get personal with the whole band in this week’s Beat Juice.
What song is stuck in your head today?
Lead Guitarist Damon Otero: “Let’s Stay Together," Al Green
Drummer Alex Brouwer: “Random Name Generator," Wilco
Bassist Cole Vanderwege: “Animated Violence," Thee Oh Sees
Singer Hannah O: “Tyrone," Erykah Badu
Last album you bought?
Damon: Both Directions at Once
, John Coltrane
Alex: Freedom is Free
, Chicano Batman
Cole: Steamin’
, Miles Davis
Hannah: Shmilco
, Wilco
Recent musical discovery?
Damon: The other day I learned that Curtis Mayfield composed his album New World Order
despite being paralyzed from the neck down. I can only imagine what incredible will power he had.
Alex: Celebrate the New Dark Age
, Polvo
Cole: This is What We Do
, The New Mastersounds
Hannah: Crumb
Fave local venue?
Pour House
What’s your best, go-to T-shirt?
We don’t wear shirts
Your hangover cure is ...
n/a
Last show you went to?
Logan & the Kidders on the deck at the Pour House
What station’s always on your radio dial?
103.9 -La Raza
Your musical style can be compared to?
Amy Winehouse
What band have you been meaning to listen to?
We’ve been meaning to get more into Pavement and Lenny Kravitz
What’s next for you?
Shows, videos, song or album releases? Our debut EP “Baby” came out on all streaming platforms on Fri March 22. We had a release show with James LePrettre & the Sound on Sat. March 23 at Park Circle Creative. We’re also opening the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in ATL on Sat. March 30 with Smash Mouth, The Spindoctors, and The Wallflowers. We’re also going on tour this upcoming July.