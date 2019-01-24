She Returns From War to support Band of Horses out West

click to enlarge She Returns From War Instagram

Charleston-based, globally renowned indie-rockers Band of Horses (BoH) announced this week that local cosmic Americana act She Returns From War (SRFW) will open for the band in some pretty colossal venues out West this March.SRFW frontwoman Hunter Park says the plan came together after BoH drummer Creighton Barrett suggested the move to frontman Ben Bridwell. “And Wolfgang [Zimmerman, Rialto Row] texted me that I should get a phone charger — because my phone is always perpetually dead — because Ben then texted me and asked me,” says Park.Like many people, Park has grown up with Band of Horses. “If you wanna hear a funny story, my friend AJ and I had snuck out in high school to party with some older BOIZZZ,” she tells us in an email. “We totally got in trouble blasting 'No One’s Gonna Love You' while all of our parents had to come pick us up in front of Sullivan’s Island beach patrol.”Beginning in San Antonio, the tour will also stop by Albuquerque, NM, Santa Ana, Calif., and San Diego before wrapping up at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas.“I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with some of my heroes,” Park says. “This band gave me so much hope growing up, and this is a dream come true to share a bill like this.”