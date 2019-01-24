Thursday, January 24, 2019

Music Hall offers BOGO deals for furloughed government workers

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 2:12 PM

The good folks over at the Charleston Music Hall are joining community efforts to offer help during the partial government shutdown.

If you've had your heart set on seeing Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Jan. 26, Neko Case on Jan. 30, or the Magpie Salute on Feb. 5, you can now do so with a new buy one, get one deal for anyone holding a government ID.

This offer is available via the venue's box office. Stop by 37 John St. with proof of government employment between 12 a.m and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, go to charlestonmusichall.com.
