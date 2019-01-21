Michael Flynn performs his song with Brat Pack legend for new indie film

Last week, our little minds were blown when spotting two former Charleston musicians perform in a video with a member of the Brat Pack.
A song and video dropped last week featuring Michael Flynn performing a Slow Runner song he wrote with additional vocals from ’80s film star Molly Ringwald (yes, she can sing) and Broadway actor Brian d'Arcy James. The track is "My Love Will Bring You Back," off Slow Runner's 2016 release, New Monsters, and it has reappeared this year a part of indie film starring Ringwald and James, All These Small Moments, which opened on Thurs. Jan. 17 in select theaters around the country.
In the video, we can also spy Jump, Little Children cellist Ward Williams casually performing with the star of The Breakfast Club.
"My Love Will Bring You Back" is also featured in the film's trailer.
Flynn said in a social media post last week, "Well here's a video of me singing my song with Molly Ringwald and Brian d'Arcy James like some kind of 'We Are the World' benefit for my SOUL."