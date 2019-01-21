Lowcountry Dog Magazine to debut WOOFSTOCK at Brittlebank

click to enlarge
We love a good dog pun, and Lowcountry Dog Magazine did not disappoint with the announcement of its inaugural WOOFSTOCK music festival, coming to Brittlebank Park on Sat. March 23. Partnering with Charleston Parks Conservancy and The Bridge at 105.5, the fest will bring seven bands, food trucks, local vendors, and six local rescue groups together to raise money for furry friends in need.
“I have been hosting dog events for several years and have always included live music,” says Brian Foster, the owner of Lowcountry Dog Magazine. "Music and dogs are my biggest passions. The idea to do a dog-friendly music festival came to me last year, and with 2019 being the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock Festival, WOOFSTOCK: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival was born.”
The lineup for WOOFSTOCK: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival includes Tyler Ramsey (formerly of Band of Horses), Tyler Boone, Gaslight Street, Greg West, Hans Wenzel & the 86ers, Finnegan Bell, and Sunflowers & Sin. Festival funds will benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy, Valiant: Animal Rescue & Relief, Pet Helpers, Eunoia Rescue, Bullies 2 the Rescue, Water’s Edge Great Dane Rescue, and Greyhound Pets of America.
What we’re really wondering is: can we bring our dogs? Yes, leashed pups are welcome. In fact, the festival will feature dog agility demos, dog training demos, and other activities for pups, kids, and adults.
Gates open at 11 a.m.
Early bird tickets are $18 — once sold out, the price goes up to $26. Kids under 12 are free. Reserve your ticket at lowcountrydog.com/woofstock
Interested sponsors should email events@lowcountrydog.com
