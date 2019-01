Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2019 music lineup goes super local

click to enlarge Ruta Smith file

CPMAs' Bluegrass Band of the Year the Marshgrass Mamas will perform at the Cigar Factory on Sun. March 10 for the Cigar Factory's Southern Renaissance event.

Sure, the Charleston Wine + Food festival is a great place for putting on your foodie hat, but the musical lineup is always impressive too. With bills stacked with local voices, this year is no exception. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing where March 6-10.will bring the funk to opening night at Marion Square, 7:30 p.m.: Reggae troupewill provide the vibes at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park for It’s a Shore Thing, 3:30 p.m.will play the Winederlust event at Lowndes Grove Plantation at 4:30 p.m.At 8:30 p.m., vinyl-only DJsandwill close out the night with the best music you’ve never heard at the Hipster Cocktail Party at Lo-Fi Brewing.: Nashville by way of Charleston artistwill stop by for the WTF (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) party at the William Aiken House at 2 p.m. That night,will stir your souls at Smokin’ in the Boys Room at the Bend, 7:30 p.m.Culinary Main Village’s Main Stage:12 p.m.2 p.m.4 p.m.: Saturday gets busy at 10 a.m. withat The Schoolhouse’s RetrEAT event. At 2 p.m., catch theat the Bend for Shuck.will bring bluegrass and more to Corkscrews + Campfires at Old Towne Creek County Park at 4 p.m., while DJsprovide the backdrop at the Holi City Shakedown at the Navy Yard Power House at 8 p.m.Culinary Main Village’s Main Stage:12 p.m.2 p.m.4 p.m.will get things started for the All Hail the Queen(s) event at Lowndes Grove Plantation at 11 a.m. whiletakes y'all to church at the Legare Waring House’s Gospel Brunch.turns things up a notch at Le Club 843 at the Wreck of Richard & Charlene at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., catch theswampgrass at the Cigar Factory’s Southern Renaissance event.Culinary Main Village’s Main Stage:12 p.m.2 p.m.4 p.m.For tickets and more information, go to charlestonwineandfood.com