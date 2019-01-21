Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2019 music lineup goes super local

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file
CPMAs' Bluegrass Band of the Year the Marshgrass Mamas will perform at the Cigar Factory on Sun. March 10 for the Cigar Factory's Southern Renaissance event.
Sure, the Charleston Wine + Food festival is a great place for putting on your foodie hat, but the musical lineup is always impressive too. With bills stacked with local voices, this year is no exception. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing where March 6-10.
Wed. March 6
: The Majestics
will bring the funk to opening night at Marion Square, 7:30 p.m.
Thurs. March 7
: Reggae troupe Mystic Vibrations
will provide the vibes at Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park for It’s a Shore Thing, 3:30 p.m. Amythyst Kiah Solo
will play the Winederlust event at Lowndes Grove Plantation at 4:30 p.m.
At 8:30 p.m., vinyl-only DJs D!Z
and Party Dad
will close out the night with the best music you’ve never heard at the Hipster Cocktail Party at Lo-Fi Brewing.
Fri. March 8
: Nashville by way of Charleston artist Rachel Kate
will stop by for the WTF (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) party at the William Aiken House at 2 p.m. That night, Megan Jean & the KFB
will stir your souls at Smokin’ in the Boys Room at the Bend, 7:30 p.m.
Culinary Main Village’s Main Stage:
12 p.m. Megan Jean & the KFB
2 p.m. Zandrina Dunning
4 p.m. Black Diamond Ban
d
Sat. March 9
: Saturday gets busy at 10 a.m. with DJ Brandie
at The Schoolhouse’s RetrEAT event. At 2 p.m., catch the Blue Stone Ramblers
at the Bend for Shuck. The Lowhills
will bring bluegrass and more to Corkscrews + Campfires at Old Towne Creek County Park at 4 p.m., while DJs Danny Bedoya and Paul Schmidt
provide the backdrop at the Holi City Shakedown at the Navy Yard Power House at 8 p.m.
Culinary Main Village’s Main Stage:
12 p.m. Rachel Kate
2 p.m. Lindsay Holler
4 p.m. Honeysmoke
Sun. March 10
: DJ Mateo
will get things started for the All Hail the Queen(s) event at Lowndes Grove Plantation at 11 a.m. while Spiritually Yours
takes y'all to church at the Legare Waring House’s Gospel Brunch. DJ Y Not
turns things up a notch at Le Club 843 at the Wreck of Richard & Charlene at 1 p.m. At 6 p.m., catch the Marshgrass Mamas'
swampgrass at the Cigar Factory’s Southern Renaissance event.
Culinary Main Village’s Main Stage:
12 p.m. The Lowhills
2 p.m. Junco Partner
4 p.m. Dallas Baker & Friends
For tickets and more information, go to charlestonwineandfood.com
