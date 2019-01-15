Shovels & Rope announce new album in time for High Water and drop a single just to tease us

ShoRo have been working hard for us and it's all paying off with a new record, BY BLOOD, set to drop on Fri. April 12, just in time for High Water Festival April 13-14 (and, bonus, Record Store Day a.k.a. RSD on April 13).
To sweeten this news, the duo released BY BLOOD's first single, "The Wire," today on all streaming platforms. And it's ... it's really freaking good. Cary Ann Hearst self-deprecatingly pleads the narrator's case as an earnest and loyal human, if one with (forgivable) flaws.
Pre-order BY BLOOD now to get "The Wire" download immediately. You can do that via the Monster Music & Movies website here, then pickup on release day (or on RSD).
The Shovels & Rope social posts says, "This is likely to be the busiest and best year to be a Shovels & Rope fan, still more to come..."