Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Shovels & Rope announce new album in time for High Water and drop a single just to tease us

"The Wire" released from new album, By Blood

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Tue, Jan 15, 2019 at 12:16 PM


click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-01-15_at_11.44.42_am.png
ShoRo have been working hard for us and it's all paying off with a new record, BY BLOOD, set to drop on Fri. April 12, just in time for High Water Festival April 13-14 (and, bonus, Record Store Day a.k.a. RSD on April 13).

To sweeten this news, the duo released BY BLOOD's first single, "The Wire," today on all streaming platforms. And it's ... it's really freaking good. Cary Ann Hearst self-deprecatingly pleads the narrator's case as an earnest and loyal human, if one with (forgivable) flaws.

Pre-order BY BLOOD now to get "The Wire" download immediately. You can do that via the Monster Music & Movies website here, then pickup on release day (or on RSD).

The Shovels & Rope social posts says, "This is likely to be the busiest and best year to be a Shovels & Rope fan, still more to come..."

Enjoy the new track here (also on Spotty):

Topics: Local Bands, Local Musicians

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS