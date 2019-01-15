Grace Joyner co-launches adorable Dogs of Tour Instagram account

click to enlarge
Grace Joyner has come across so many cute pups while touring that she, along with Seattle’s Valley Maker, decided to launch an Instagram account dedicated to just that: Dogs of Tour.
"When you have a dog and your job puts you traveling a lot and you’re away from them, any and all dogs you see suddenly become so, so, so special," says Joyner, who also tours as part of Valley Maker.
"When I was on tour with Grace Joyner, and now with Valley Maker, every pup I would come across I wanted to document. So after collecting quite a few, I thought of an Instagram account dedicated to just them, because they make our days so much brighter."
Any band is welcome to submit pups they meet on the road. “We also throw in pics of our home pups, too," she says. "We never forget them no matter how many dogs we meet."
Acts who've submitted so far include, of course, Grace Joyner and Valley Maker, but also She Returns From War and Gold Light.
With such an adorable concept, Joyner is prepared for Dogs Of Tour to get pretty popular.
"Me and Austin [Crane, Valley Maker] joked that eventually this Instagram might have more followers than either of our bands — which we are both OK with.”
Love it? Head to Instagram and follow @DogsofTour
