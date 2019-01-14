Monday, January 14, 2019

SUSTO to celebrate new LP at the Windjammer next month, will play SXSW

Chillin' on the Beach

Posted by Kelly Rae Smith on Mon, Jan 14, 2019 at 12:01 PM

click to enlarge 181031_susto_s5_1500.jpg

It comes in waves: SUSTO is full of good news these past few days, with today's skinny being a US tour announcement, which includes a local release show for Ever Since I Lost My Mind on Thurs. Feb. 21 at the Windjammer — that's the night before the record officially drops everywhere. They’ll also play SXSW in March, wrapping up the stateside tour on 4-20 in DC before heading to Europe.

The Windjammer is a pretty perfect choice for the group, who decided to forego a downtown Charleston release show and instead provide a very fitting backdrop for older, popular tracks like "Waves" and "Chillin' on the Beach with My Best Friend Jesus Christ" and pay homage to this "remarkable place" we call home.


SUSTO's celebratory performance will take place inside the Windjammer. This is an 18+ show. Tickets go on sale Fri. Jan. 18 at 10 a.m.

Opening act(s) to be announced.

As for Ever Since I Lost My Mind, the album, including a limited-edition tiger's eye colored vinyl, is available for pre-order now and ships on Fri. Feb. 22. We recommend supporting your local record store and pre-ordering a vinyl or CD today via Monster Music & Music — you can do so here now and pick up on release day.

You can preview the album now via the three tracks released so far: "Homeboy," "If I Was," and "Está Bien."

Here's the whole newly announced tour:

2/21 Isle of Palms, SC
2/28 Athens, GA
3/7 Atlanta, GA
3/8 Greenville, SC
3/9 Savannah, GA
3/12-3/14 SXSW
3/15 Dallas, TX
3/20 Phoenix, AZ
3/22 West Hollywood, CA
3/23 Santa Cruz, CA
3/25 San Francisco, CA
3/27 Portland, OR
3/28 Seattle, WA
3/30 Spokane, WA
3/31 Boise, ID
4/4 Salt Lake City, UT
4/7 Boulder, CO
4/10 St. Louis, MO
4/11 Louisville, KY
4/12 Nashville, TN
4/14 Pittsburgh, PA
4/15 New York, NY
4/17 Allston, MA
4/19 Philadelphia, PA
4/20 Washington, DC
