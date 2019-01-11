SUSTO drops two new tracks off the upcoming album, 'Ever Since I Lost My Mind'

click to enlarge Provided

SUSTO may be performing at the Tropico de Cancer festival in Mexico this week, but the guys have plenty going on stateside, too, with two brand new singles, "Está Bien," a track frontman Justin Osborne sings entirely in Spanish, and "If I Was" dropping today via Nashville's Rounder Records. Off the band's forthcoming third full-length album titled, the songs are follow-ups to the record's lead single "Homeboy," released last month viafirst since signing with Rounder Records, the collection, 12-tracks strong, was recently featured as a spotlight inmagazine, which noted that the release was produced by Nashville’s Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves) and offered up “Weather Balloons” and “Off You” as must-hear tracks. Our favorites so far are "Livin' in America," "Está Bien," "Last Century," "Cocaine," and, oh, all of them. More on that later.Although there’s currently no announced date and venue on a local release show, we can tell you the five-piece will embark on a Euro tour in March, traveling from the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Sweden to Ireland, Scotland, and England.and forthcoming full-band tour marks the first without Corey Campbell and Jenna Desmond, who’ve decided to pursue their electro-pop duo Babe Club full-time.