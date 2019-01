Check Toro y Moi's new record on NPR's First Listen today

Toro y Moi

"Outer Peace" drops on Jan. 18 2019

Columbia native chillwave/synth-pop/TBD musician Toro y Moi has a new album on tap and you can listen to it on NPR's latest round of First Listen picks today.Chaz Bundick, the dude behind Toro who hails from Columbia, S.C., will release the new LP,, on Jan. 18.He'll then head on tour from coast to coast in the U.S. and overseas to Paris and London. He'll be joined in Seattle by Valley Maker , which includes fellow South Carolina grad Austin Crane.Take a listen over on NPR Music. The video for Bundick's single "Freelance" was released in November.