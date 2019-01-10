Thursday, January 10, 2019
Check Toro y Moi's new record on NPR's First Listen today
"Outer Peace" debuts on Jan. 18
Posted
by Sam Spence
on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 1:07 PM
Toro y Moi
"Outer Peace" drops on Jan. 18 2019
Columbia native chillwave/synth-pop/TBD musician Toro y Moi has a new album on tap and you can listen to it on NPR's latest round of First Listen
picks today.
Chaz Bundick, the dude behind Toro who hails from Columbia, S.C., will release the new LP, Outer Peace
, on Jan. 18.
He'll then head on tour from coast to coast in the U.S. and overseas to Paris and London. He'll be joined in Seattle by Valley Maker
, which includes fellow South Carolina grad Austin Crane.
Take a listen over on NPR Music.
The video
for Bundick's single "Freelance" was released in November.
Tags: Toro y Moi, Chaz Bundick, NPR, First Listen, Image