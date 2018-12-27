Soundchecks: Graveface closing reception, Home for the HoliDAZE, Trouble Boys, Some Kind of Nightmare, Sally & George

click to enlarge Courtesy Graveface

FINALE | Graveface Closing Reception

w/ DJ Graveface

Sun. Dec. 30

7 p.m.

Free

Graveface Records & Curiosities #2

Well, shit — all good things must end, we suppose. At least temporarily, one of those good things is Graveface Records and Curiosities #2, the oddball shop where you can score a cute, dead, yellow stuffed chick and a copy of the Unsolved Mysteries soundtrack LP (released off their own label), all while listening to sick live acts you can't believe you've never heard of (often also off their own label). With a well-established Savannah location, Graveface's Charleston pop-up shop experiment in the old Vinyl Countdown was successful in that owner Ryan Graveface (if that ain't his real last name we don't even want to know, OK?) has decided he definitely wants to stay in Charleston — it's just a matter of where the store can go now that their current King Street space is no longer available. (Please holler at graveface@gmail.com if you know of a sweet, local spot!) Graveface is out on Dec. 31 and actively searching for a new home — in the meantime, bid adieu to the much-loved store at its closing reception the night before the move. Graveface himself will DJ (think Charles Manson, Coven, Current 93, Dock Boggs, Texas Gladden) and exhibit his entire (which he's never done before) John Wayne Gacy art collection (20 original paintings total, plus letters, stuff from Gacy's house, and more). Plus there will be event tees, new small taxidermy pieces, and just-in enamel pins for sale. While you can continue to catch the Graveface crew vending at local Charleston markets, this will be the final hurrah in its current state. Don't let the opportunity to show your appreciation for having a fun, little weird place to hang these past six months pass you by. —Kelly Rae Smith SUNDAY

click to enlarge Provided

FESTIVAL | Home for the HoliDAZE

Side Hustle (EP Release)

w/ Salti Ray, Derpot, Joshua Jarman, Eldritch Root, Wings Back Ent., Roger Mindwater

Sat. Dec. 29

1-8 p.m.

$10/adv., $15/door

Goose Creek American Legion Post 166

Home for Christmas and looking for some action during that weird period between Christmas Day and the new year? Local roots-blues act the Side Hustle has the answer in their day-long festival coming to Goose Creek, Home for the HoliDAZE. The Side Hustle will release their brand-new EP that day, so they'll perform some new tracks while sharing a bill with a few of their own favorite acts, like Upstate S.C. indie-rockers Salti Ray. Barbecue aplenty can be had, arts and crafts vendors will sell their wares, and HFHelp No Kill Rescue will find homes for some very cute pups. Get your tickets at thesidehustle843.com. —Kelly Rae Smith SATURDAY

THIN LIZZY COVERS | Trouble Boys

Fri. Dec. 28

10 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

Thin Lizzy cover creators Trouble Boys are back at it with another round of tunes written by Phil Lynott and company. Among the tracks added to their repertoire of hard rock hits are "Fighting," the classic riff knock-out "Johnny," and the ballad "Still in Love with You." "We've kind of reached back a little bit into the earlier stuff," says guitarist and CP's "Tales From the Doorside" columnist Rex Stickel. "We've always tried to not just cherry-pick from the hits." Stickel notes that Trouble Boys often try to live up to the Live and Dangerous legacy that Lizzy has by staying closer to the live versions of their songs. And, even though their performance is three days after Christmas, Trouble Boys will throw in a couple of holiday tunes written by members of Thin Lizzy, in hopes of ameliorating our post-holiday blues. —Heath Ellison FRIDAY

click to enlarge Provided

PUNK | Some Kind of Nightmare

w/ Hooliganz, Forsaken Profit$

Thurs. Jan. 3

9 p.m.

$8

The Sparrow

Mohawks, all black everything, and snarled lyrics — that's the Some Kind of Nightmare way. The band gives those classic under-two-minute bursts of punk vibes, like a beat up copy of Milo Goes to College, coupled with the relentless touring schedule of Black Flag in their prime. "It's a raw sound that captures the '80s style, '90s style, underground, raw punk sound," says bassist and singer Molly Mess. "This has been a need for us. This is therapy for us, for me especially. It's kept me very balanced." Some Kind of Nightmare recently released their latest, Driven Red. Mess adds that the sound of the band has expanded over their 12-year history. "[The music's] gotten heavier," she states. "We've definitely grown as a band, as far as sound, but we still capture that rawness that's always moved us." —Heath Ellison THURSDAY

click to enlarge

ACOUSTIC ROOTS-ROCK | Sally & George

w/ By And By

Fri. Dec. 28

7 p.m.

$15/adv., $20/door

Queen Street Playhouse

You might know this already, but “Sally & George” aren’t actually named Sally & George. They are, in fact, former Sol Driven Train singer/guitarist Joel Timmons and Della Mae singer/bassist Shelby Means, who found one another one hot, dusty day at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival in Tennessee and fell in love at first sight ... over a period of two years or so. They formed Sally & George (named as a tribute to Means’ grandparents) and began writing together, crafting a mix of folk, roots-rock, and bluegrass based around the nucleus of Means’ propulsive bass and Timmons’ delicate acoustic work and rockabilly-tinged electric playing. Vocally, the pair recalls powerhouse country duos like Conway Twitty & Loretta Lynn or George Jones & Tammy Wynette, but their debut album, 2017’s Tip My Heart, isn’t a museum piece; the pair’s intertwined voices burst with joy and passion, and their music is decidedly stripped-down, allowing their intuitive playing to shine through. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY