4 Cheap, cheerful, and chill Charleston spots for good tunes on NYE

Where will you be when you say sayonara to 2018? If you’re looking to bring in the new year with music minus the mayhem, here’s where you can head for cheap thrills and lowkey hangs:For something like four or five (six? Has it been six years?) years, DJ LanAtron has made the Tin Roof come alive on New Year’s Eve with her Prom Party, complete with all your favorite school dance hits from the ’80s and ’90s, including a spectacular showing of female empowerment (think Destiny’s Child, Mariah Carey, and the Spice Girls). Expect a champagne of beers (High Life pony) toast at midnight while watching the Times Square countdown on the big screen plus lotsa party favors, a glammed-out prom photo booth, and a crowning of prom king and queen. Party on from 9 until closing time. No cover — no shit.We love seeing the word ‘fancy’ in a party description because it usually means ‘fancy’ in a let’s-get-gussied-up-and-throw-down-dirty-in-this-dive-bar kind of way. And that is exactly the kind of shindig See Water is talkin’ about. The punk-ska group is having a New Year, Same Me “fancy champagne party” at Burns Alley Tavern with a three-hour set and jams from DJ moldybrain, so you can have the thrill of a countdown in the comfort of a punk AF hangout with $5 beer and a shot specials. A $30 cover includes bottomless champagne (fancy!). Oh, and rumor has it See Water will debut some new tunes, too.Attention: there is an AYCE chili bar at the Royal American on New Year’s Eve. For 20 bones you bring in 2019 with a belly full o’ comfort food, a complimentary champagne toast, party favors aplenty, and more, including cool tunes courtesy of DJ Kevbo. With plenty of cheap cans of beer on the menu, you can’t get much more perfectly chill.My favorite New Year’s Eve was in New York City circa 1998: we watched the Times Square ball’s test drop in the freezing cold at 6 p.m. and fucked off home to watch the televised midnight drop in the comfort of a warm apartment. That’s kind of what Johns Island’s Tattooed Moose is up to this year. Head there early for an 8 p.m. ball drop (no test run here) for the whole fam (there will be jump castles) while the Black Diamond Band hits the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Then you can head home and turn the lights out early on 2018, the bastard. No cover.