Beat Juice: 13 Questions with St. Jermaine

Coastal-Americana four-piece St. Jermaine has been playing together a little over six months, and while their inspirations are all over the map, from Kanye West to Sufjan Stevens, they maintain a relaxed folk-rock sound. Recording a debut album in Nashville is on their new year horizon, so let's see what else has been keeping them going in this week's Beat Juice.
How long have you all been playing the city together?
We’ve been playing shows in the area for about six months now. Feels like a lot longer though.
What is your biggest creative inspiration right now?
Grayson: Frank Ocean and 70s soul
Sam: Kanye and my wife
Andrew: Gregory Alan Isakov, Josh Garrels, Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, and Glen Hansard. I’m a sucker for sentimental, folk songwriting.
What song is stuck in your head today?
Grayson: "Small Worlds" by Mac Miller
Sam: "Motion Sickness" by Phoebe Bridgers
Andrew: "Wait for the Moment" by Vulfpeck
Last album you bought?
Grayson: "White Noise" by Noah Gundersen. Absolutely moving record
Sam: It’s been a long time since I bought an album. I’ve had Spotify since 2011. However, I did recently buy "For Emma, Forever Ago" by Bon Iver on vinyl. Great record.
Andrew: Josh Garrels recently released an anniversary vinyl of "Jacaranda."
Recent musical discovery?
Grayson: Young in the City, one of Noah Gundersen’s projects. They have an epic sound.
Sam: Kacey Musgraves. Her newest is album of the year IMO
Andrew: Ryan Culwell’s The Last American. Fantastic American songwriter from Texas.
Fave local venue?
Grayson: I don’t think you can really beat the sound of the Music Hall; most shows I’ve been to there are magical.
Sam: Elliotborough Mini Bar has been kind to us.
Andrew: Elliotborough has indeed been a lot of fun to play. Love going to shows at the Pour House as well.
What’s your best, go-to T-shirt?
Grayson: Soft black tee gets the job done.
Sam: Any Clemson shirt. Class of '15.
Andrew: I’m with Grayson on this. Everything looks better in black.
Your hangover cure is …
Grayson: Stay hydrated, my friends.
Sam: I’m a perfect angel.
Andrew: Alka Selzer works wonders. Or a good bloody Mary if it’s the weekend.
Last show you went to?
Grayson; Moon River Festival in Chattanooga
Sam: The Oh Hellos at the Music Farm
Andrew: Mipso
What station’s always on your radio dial?
Grayson: 105.5 or 103.5
Sam: ESPN & The Bridge
Andrew: NPR. Otherwise, I don’t do radio. Can’t stand the ads.
Your musical style can be compared to?
We consider ourselves a Coastal-Americana band. We play mostly laid back songs with bits of rock, soul, and folk mixed in.
What band have you been meaning to listen to?
Grayson: The Staves, and older Coldplay. It’s been a while, and I’m missing them.
Sam: Not a fan of them, but my bandmates have encouraged me to give Dave Matthew’s a second try. Still putting it off though.
Andrew: Lucy Dacus, Anderson Paak
What’s next for you? Shows, videos, song or album releases?
We’re hoping to continue playing shows in the area and head up the coast a little bit. Andrew is releasing a solo EP in January. We also want to go to Nashville and record a full album together. Keep up with our Instagram and Facebook to see any new videos; we have a few things in the works.