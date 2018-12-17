Beat Juice: 13 Questions with St. Jermaine

click to enlarge Daniel Kalshoven

Coastal-Americana four-piece St. Jermaine has been playing together a little over six months, and while their inspirations are all over the map, from Kanye West to Sufjan Stevens, they maintain a relaxed folk-rock sound. Recording a debut album in Nashville is on their new year horizon, so let's see what else has been keeping them going in this week's Beat Juice.We’ve been playing shows in the area for about six months now. Feels like a lot longer though.Grayson: Frank Ocean and 70s soulSam: Kanye and my wifeAndrew: Gregory Alan Isakov, Josh Garrels, Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, and Glen Hansard. I’m a sucker for sentimental, folk songwriting.Grayson: "Small Worlds" by Mac MillerSam: "Motion Sickness" by Phoebe BridgersAndrew: "Wait for the Moment" by VulfpeckGrayson: "White Noise" by Noah Gundersen. Absolutely moving recordSam: It’s been a long time since I bought an album. I’ve had Spotify since 2011. However, I did recently buy "For Emma, Forever Ago" by Bon Iver on vinyl. Great record.Andrew: Josh Garrels recently released an anniversary vinyl of "Jacaranda."Grayson:, one of Noah Gundersen’s projects. They have an epic sound.Sam: Kacey Musgraves. Her newest is album of the year IMOAndrew: Ryan Culwell’s. Fantastic American songwriter from Texas.Grayson: I don’t think you can really beat the sound of the Music Hall; most shows I’ve been to there are magical.Sam: Elliotborough Mini Bar has been kind to us.Andrew: Elliotborough has indeed been a lot of fun to play. Love going to shows at the Pour House as well.Grayson: Soft black tee gets the job done.Sam: Any Clemson shirt. Class of '15.Andrew: I’m with Grayson on this. Everything looks better in black.Grayson: Stay hydrated, my friends.Sam: I’m a perfect angel.Andrew: Alka Selzer works wonders. Or a good bloody Mary if it’s the weekend.Grayson; Moon River Festival in ChattanoogaSam: The Oh Hellos at the Music FarmAndrew: MipsoGrayson: 105.5 or 103.5Sam: ESPN & The BridgeAndrew: NPR. Otherwise, I don’t do radio. Can’t stand the ads.We consider ourselves a Coastal-Americana band. We play mostly laid back songs with bits of rock, soul, and folk mixed in.Grayson: The Staves, and older Coldplay. It’s been a while, and I’m missing them.Sam: Not a fan of them, but my bandmates have encouraged me to give Dave Matthew’s a second try. Still putting it off though.Andrew: Lucy Dacus, Anderson PaakWe’re hoping to continue playing shows in the area and head up the coast a little bit. Andrew is releasing a solo EP in January. We also want to go to Nashville and record a full album together. Keep up with our Instagram and Facebook to see any new videos; we have a few things in the works.