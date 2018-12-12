Tales from the Door Side: Taking on Christmas

Concert goers live in a world they believe to be loud and free. But there is, unheard by most, an outer world, a barrier between in and out, just as loud but not as free as they thought — the world outside a venue, where the door guy simply wants you to pay the cover charge. Welcome to a few nights in the life of Tin Roof's door dude, Rex Stickel.

Friday

9:20 p.m.



Guy: "Hey man do I need an ID? How about this?" He shows me his Star Wars tattoo.

Me: "Yeah your ID would be great."

Saturday

8:46 p.m.



Me: "The show tonight is $7."

Guy: "Any military discount?"

Me: "For the cover? No sir."

Guy: "Law enforcement discount?"

Me: "Whatever you want man, you're the guy with the gun."

9:19 p.m.

Guy: "How do I get out of the parking lot?"

Me: "It's easiest to just back out the way you pulled in."

Guy: "Oh, I gotcha."

Guy proceeds to make a 27-point turn going the opposite way I told him.

Thursday

8:11 p.m.

Me: "There's a $5 cover for the show tonight."

Guy: "Do we pay you?"

Me: "Yep! And then go ahead and pay the other door guy when you get inside."

9:13 p.m.

Lady: "Can I smoke out here?"

Me: "Well, it is outside."

Friday

9:36 p.m.

Me: "There's an $8 cover tonight."

Guy: "I can't hear you."

Me: "Cover is $8."

Guy: "What for?"

Me: "The show. That's why you can't hear me."

Saturday

9:32 p.m.

A couple from earlier approaches me.

Man: "We need your help."

Me: "Sure."

Man: "Can we have our money back?"

Me: "Uh, I mean if you really need to ..."

Lady: "He doesn't want to tell you why."

Man: "We're at the wrong place. We just found out we're supposed to be somewhere else. On King Street."

9:52 p.m.

"We're taking $7 for the band.""Who's playing?""Umm, I don't know; Let me see...""You're charging $7 and you don't know the name of the band?""Do you know how many shows I work a week? How many bands play here a month?""No, I've only been here twice for happy hour, and I never get out. I have $4.""$4 is perfect."

10:13 p.m.

A couple approaches.

Man: "Hey man, we need to talk Star Wars."

Me: "Yeah buddy, what's up?"

Lady: "So here's what I'm thinking..."

An in-depth and pleasant Star Wars discussion happens.

Man: "Cool man, good to talk to you!"

Me: "Wait, are you not coming in?"

Lady: "No, we just wanted to talk Star Wars! Have a good night!"

The Six Door Shifts of Christmas

On the first day of door shift, a stranger said to me

"Is it cool if I parked on the side street?"

On the second day of door shift, a stranger said to me

"How about 2 for 1?"

And "Is it cool that I parked on the side street?"

On the third day of door shift, some strangers said to me

"We're three drunk girls"

"How bout 2 for 1?"

And "Is it cool that we parked on the side street?"

On the fourth day of door shift some bros walked up to me

Four college kids

Three drunk girls

"How bout 2 for 1?"

But our Uber just left us on the street!"

On the fifth day of door shift, some strangers showed to me

5 Fake IDs

4 college kids

3 drunk girls

"How about 2 for 1?"

And "Is it cool our Uber parked on the side street?"



(OK, OK, I think we see where this is going, so ...)

On the sixth day of door shift, Jinglebang! was to see

12 drum-less drummers

11 peace pipe passers

10 ladies dancin'

9 vapes a vapin'

8 beers a chuggin'

7 guests on guest list

6 bands are playing

5 FAKE IDs

4 college kids

3 drunk girls

"How bout 2 for 1?"

And "Is it cool we parked on the side street?"