Soundchecks: The Extra Chill Holiday Party, BYOG Ugly Christmas, Jinglebang!, The Silver Bells

COSMIC AMERICANA | The Extra Chill Holiday Party

w/ She Returns From War, DUMB Doctors, Youngster

Fri. Dec. 14

9 p.m.

$10 w/ ugly sweater, $15 without (no, seriously)

The Royal American

It took singer/songwriter Hunter Park a long time to release her second album as She Returns From War, but that album, Mirrored Moon Dance Hall, was very much worth the wait. Her first album, 2015's Oh, What a Love, trafficked in raw-and-ragged country-rock fueled by Park's driving acoustic rhythm guitar and her ethereal, childlike voice, a rootsy approach that was perfect for those who love the rough-hewn, folky moments of bands like Drivin' N Cryin' or the Drive-By Truckers. But Mirrored Moon Dance Hall is, musically speaking, light-years beyond what Park did in Oh, What A Love. Working with Wolfgang Zimmerman and members of SUSTO, the Artisanals, and Brave Baby, Park has crafted a kaleidoscopic set of songs, working in gritty, tangled electric guitars ("Psychic Voyage"), haunting string arrangements ("Athena"), multi-layered pop ("Dream Machine"), and wistful balladry ("Farther"). It's a true marvel of songwriting talent, and it shows that Park has moved beyond mere alt-country into something more universal, and more epic. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

HOLIDAY PSYCH | BYOG Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, White/Bogan Duo's Acid Christmas, PoHo Family Funk Revue

Sat. Dec. 15

5 p.m.

Free before 8:30 p.m.

$15/adv., $10/door after 8:30 p.m.

Pour House

Still high on a reunion from earlier this year, BYOG is back with their old favorite tradition of hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party at the Pour House — and a little birdie tells us that there will be tacky holiday knits aplenty available for purchase at the PoHo Holiday Night Market happening from 5-9 p.m. that evening. You can catch the PoHo Family Funk Revue with Mike Quinn during the market on the deck, followed by BYOG jams inside the venue at 8:30 p.m. The festive night will be polished off with White/Bogan Duo's annual Acid Christmas show, where Stuart White and Ross Bogan get experimental with all your favorite Christmas carols — think psychedelia, synthesizers, sampling, animation, and more dope effects. —Kelly Rae Smith saturdAY

HOLIDAY ROCK | Jinglebang!

Sun. Dec. 16

3 p.m.-Midnight

$10

Tin Roof

Santia has always been a favorite at the Tin Roof's annual Jinglebang!, but this year her appearance is extra special seeing as how Santia a.k.a. Tia Clark is a gosh-dang celebrity now. Her business Casual Crabbing with Tia has gone viral due to the attention through her Airbnb Experience platform, so consider yourselves #blessed that she has time away from her BFF — blue crabs — to get your Christmas wish list in order and have her pic taken with you for your Instagram feed. Venue owner Erin Tyler says the shindig could also entail a visit from a Druncle, but it'll definitely include a long list of local acts — musicians as well as comedians — performing their favorite (and sometimes original) holiday tunes. Not to steal Santia's thunder or anything, but the best part just may be the doggie kissing booth that'll be set up earlier in the afternoon (3-7 p.m.), as this event will raise money for Eunoia Rescue. Come get smooches from multiple pups who need a home while getting festive AF. Sparkly or tacky Christmas attire encouraged. —Kelly Rae Smith SUNDAY

CHRISTMAS INDIE | The Silver Bells

w/ DUMB Doctors (solo)

Holy City Vintge Market Holiday Hootenanny

Sun. Dec. 16

2 p.m.

Free

The Royal American

Wed. Dec. 19

9 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

A few years back, the Silver Bells donned gay apparel on the cover of the CP in celebration of their debut LP of original holiday indie rock, It's Christmas, Everybody! It was/is a glorious alternative to the usual crap we're indundated with. Thankfully, the guys — Nick Doyle, Doug Thompson, Danny Infinger, and T. Ballard Lesemann — are back in business with another vinyl you can slap on the turntable while staring cross-eyed (too much eggnog, duh) at your Christmas tree. The two-song release contains two tracks even hookier than the catchiest songs on 102.5 right now: "Christmas Emergency!" ("kind of about having a crush on a girl," says Doyle) and "This is Gonna Be Our Year" ("That one is about how much of a dumpster fire 2016 turned out to be"). It was recorded at Andy Dixon's Ramshackle Studios then sent to bloody Abbey Road Studios (moment of silence for how freakin' cool that is) to get mastered. Since the Silver Bells only come 'round once a year, best get your buns to one or both of their two gigs coming up this season at the Royal American during the Holy City Vintage Market's Holiday Hootenanny and at the Tin Roof, as is traditional. Oh, and y'all get extra points if you don't cry during "Letter From Mrs. Claus," because, like, how selfish of us to never consider how she feels being left on her lonesome on Christmas day every single year. —Kelly Rae Smith