Indie rocker Lucy Dacus will return to the Charleston Pour House on Sat. Feb. 2
The 23-year-old has had a busy 2018
Posted
by Adam Manno
on Mon, Dec 10, 2018 at 3:54 PM
Dustin Condren
Lucy Dacus's sophomore album, Historian, came out Fri. March 2.
Topping off a whirlwind year for a rising rock musician in the late 2010s, Lucy Dacus has announced new 2019 tour dates, which include a stop at the Charleston Pour House in February.
Dacus pulled off the rarest of feats in 2018 by becoming an instant, publication-friendly darling in a streaming era dominated by rap playlists. Perhaps it's her guitar-strummed tunes, which evoke a Taylor Swift-with-an-edge vibe, or the dark quality of her simultaneously confessional and self-effacing songwriting.
Whatever it is, Dacus is now comfortably nestled between Chicago-based rapper Noname and country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves on NPR's 50 best albums of 2018 list.
In an interview with the City Paper before her first Pour House show in March, the 23-year-old Virginia-born artist told us that she dropped out of Virginia Commonwealth University after a year-and-a-half to pursue music.
"I guess I like the South," she said. "I'm familiar with it and also I know what it's like to be a concertgoer in the South, where music occasionally acts as a respite from maybe an oppressive culture."
Since then, Dacus founded the supergroup boygenius alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. The trio released a six-song EP on Matador Records in October.