ILLADELL salutes SC artists with 'Palmetto Purple Vol. VI'

To celebrate his three-year music-making anniversary, ILLADELL is back with a new mixtape, the latest in his Palmetto Purple
series of chopped and sauced-up tracks.
This Palmetto Purple VI
compilation showcases artists from “the 843, 803, and 864,” with even the cover art made by local collage artist Concept Rxch.
“With all the talent in SC it should be easier for people to find newer artists from the city and or state that can get the same exposure from their hometown as they should, you know,” he says.
ILLADELL began the sauced-up Carolina mixtape series back in 2015, with this edition dedicated to SC artists he believes in. Each remix has been approved by the original artists.
You can find ILLADELL’s catalog at soundcloud.com/dellundftd
.