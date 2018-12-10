Beat Juice: 11 Questions with Brad Edwardson of Red Cedar Review

click to enlarge
-
Sean Money and Elizabeth Faye
Hang onto your cowboy hats because Brad Edwardson has been exploring Western swing music, the nowadays elusive country sub-genre brought to us by the likes of Bob Wills and Hank Thompson. And Brad's been meaning to explore Charleston's live music scene more often — same, am I right? — but in the meantime, his band Red Cedar Review will be with Dallas Baker and Friends on December 23rd at the Footlight Players Theatre as part of the Queen Street Harmony series put on by Awendaw Green. Let's see what else he's getting into in this week's Beat Juice.
What song is stuck in your head today?
Today I've been singing "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues. It came on the house music at our gig last night. Best Christmas song ever.
Last album you bought?
Systematic Static
by Kozelski at the release show!
Recent musical discovery?
The bluegrass band Hot Rize had an alter-ego band called Red Knuckles and the Trailblazers. They would leave the stage and come back out in cowboy outfits and do a whole set of Western swing stuff. I've just recently been getting into that, and a bunch of other western swing.
Fave local venue?
We love any chance we get to play or see a show at the Charleston Music Hall.
Attachments area
What’s your best, go-to T-shirt?
Not much of a t-shirt guy. Most of mine come in a pack of three.
Your hangover cure is ...
Bloody Mary for sure. Spicy, with pickle juice and a splash of Guinness.
Last show you went to?
Saw The Soul Rebels in New Orleans a couple of weeks ago and it was amazing.
What station’s always on your radio dial?
Whenever I'm headed downtown I check in w/ 96.3 Ohm Radio!
Your musical style can be compared to?
That's a tough one! Maybe our sound could be compared to the Garcia/Grisman recordings. A lot of people call us a bluegrass band, but we sometimes like to have percussion, and we play a lot of stuff that doesn't really fit into that genre.
What band have you been meaning to listen to?
The Charleston music scene is always growing, and there are so many great local musicians. I've been trying to get out on my nights off and find more great local music!
What’s next for you? Shows, videos, song or album releases?
We've got a show with Dallas Baker and Friends on December 23rd at the Footlight Players Theatre as part of the Queen Street Harmony series put on by Awendaw Green. Should be a fun "listening room" kind of vibe. More details can be found at awendawgreen.com
.