Paul McCartney coming to Greenville in May 2019, one of only 12 U.S. stops

Photo via Facebook/Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney will stop in South Carolina as part of his 2019 tour to promote his latest album, Egypt Station
The 76-year-old former Beatle will grace Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thurs. May 30, 2019 at 8 p.m., but a ticket to see the living legend won't come cheap.
Tickets are on sale now, and according to Ticketmaster
, prices range from $425 to $1,601.
The S.C. stop is one of only 12 confirmed shows in the U.S.
Egypt Station
was released on Sept. 7. It became McCartney's first solo album to debut atop the Billboard
200 albums chart.
The tour is the first since McCartney's 2016-2017 "One on One" tour. The 77-show journey didn't stop in South Carolina, making it only as close as Duluth, Ga.
And since it's that time of year, we're contractually obligated to remind you that Sir Paul is also responsible for that awful holiday classic, "Wonderful Christmastime."