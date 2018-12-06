Papi’s Taqueria enlists Zach Brown hit songwriter to host intimate songwriter sessions

View this post on Instagram

At the top of these stairs, less than 48hrs from now, on Wednesday, Dec. 5th, is the beginning of something special. Papi’s Taqueria is proud to present the opening night of ~THE ARRIBA ROOM SESSIONS~ Just like this first show, THE A.R.S. will be pop up shows, announced somewhere within 48 hours of the next show. *****There will be ONLY 30 tickets sold!! ******Tickets are $3O. (Most of the proceeds from show tickets will be going to a very special charity which we will announce that evening.) Doors open to the Arriba Room at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Dinner will be served prior at 6:30pm and can be purchased and ordered off the menu. ~CHEF RUSTY HAMLIN WILL BE THERE WITH A FEW DELICIOUS SURPRISES FOR ALL AS WELL! We are so excited to announce our first three artists (performing as a songwriter in the round setting): TRAVIS MEADOWS, WYATT DURRETTE, LEVI LOWREY!!! It will be an intimate evening that will be one of many for the books!!!! FOR TICKETS-Please contact Papis Taqueria and speak with a manager or just stop by and grab a taco and tickets!! (843) 926-7274 ACT FAST ‘CAUSE THEY WONT LAST!!! *use of cellphones for pics or videos will not permitted during the show* #papisiop #musiconthebeach #somethingtacoabout #arribaroom #arribaroomsessions #songwriters #musicman #intheround #goodtimes #goodpeople #goodvibes #charleston #iop #livemusic