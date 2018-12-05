Soundchecks: Ray DeeZy, Wayne "The Train" Hancock, The V-Tones of Charleston, Oblivion, Pip The Pansy

click to enlarge Victor Barajas

ALT-COUNTRY | Wayne "The Train" Hancock

w/ Jared Pettys and The Headliners

Fri. Dec. 7

9 p.m.

$10/adv., $12/door

Tin Roof

Since his 1995 debut, Thunderstorms & Neon Signs, Wayne "The Train" Hancock has taken pride in being — per a quote in his Bloodshot Records biography — "the stab wound in the fabric of country music." The Texas singer has made it through 10 studio albums, 200 or so shows a year, a horrific 2014 motorcycle accident, and a stint in rehab, and his raucous blend of vintage country, rockabilly, gut-bucket blues, and Western swing once prompted Hank Williams III to say that there's more of his granddad in Hancock than either Hank Jr. or himself. Now in his 50s, Hancock started writing at the age of 12, taking the classic sounds of Ernest Tubb and Jimmie Rodgers and blending in horns, boogie-woogie piano, scorching rhythms, heavenly steel guitar, and fleet-fingered hillbilly jazz to create a style he calls "Juke Joint Swing." Hancock's most recent album, 2016's Slingin' Rhythm, finds him still a true believer in the power of an old-school Western beat, a spidery electric guitar, and a crying pedal steel. —Vincent Harris FRIDAY

click to enlarge Provided

HIP-HOP | Ray DeeZy

Sat. Dec. 8

4 p.m.

$25

Shave & Fade Barbershop

Only a few weeks ago Ray DeeZy released new album When it All Boils Down, full of commentary on Gullah cuisine and culture, and now he's set to drop another collection, a Christmas EP entitled Christmas Trees. "I have so many memories, good and bad, that I feel like need to be shared with the world," DeeZy says. "We all don't get a white Christmas, some of us don't get anything! I think this EP will still keep that holiday spirit, and is my way of telling people going through it this time of year, 'you aren't alone.'" Like last month's release party that happened on a party bus, Christmas Trees' celebration is also a multifaceted event happening at Summerville's Shave & Fade Barbershop, complete with a pop-up shop where you can purchase plenty of Christmas-y merch as well as his recent releases and apparel themed around Lowcountry cuisine and culture. Keeping with the food theme, the Christmas Trees release is also an oyster roast, where you can consume all the oysters, fried fish, red rice, and top-shelf booze you can handle for just 25 bones. There will also be a $1 raffle with chances to win gift baskets and more. Part of the proceeds from the event will go to nonprofit, Exquisite Kids, a local youth charity helping students in the Charleston area struggling with self-esteem and confidence. —Kelly Rae Smith Saturday

click to enlarge Provided

RAINBOW POP | Pip The Pansy

w/ 2 Slices, Pie Face Girls

Sat. Dec. 8

9 p.m.

$10

The Royal American

We've actually talked about Pip the Pansy before, but it was back when she went under another name: Wrenn. The name might be different, but the songs remain the same, and that's a good thing, because she is still adept at kaleidoscopic electronic pop that mixes skeletal, danceable beats with an innate sense of how to craft a catchy chorus. It's a style of music that Pip calls "rainbow pop," and it's easy to understand the moniker; it's as colorful and airy as the name suggests. But it's also a style that she uses to communicate some darker themes; Pip's recent single, "All My Friends Are Animals" has an irresistible chorus and a bouncing beat that might make you miss the fact that it's about a lonely introvert who can't connect with others. And "Royal Blue Daydream," the title track of her 2017 EP, is actually about being addicted to a computer screen. —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge Chuck Boyd file photo

HOLIDAY | The V-Tones of Charleston

Sun. Dec. 9

3 p.m.

Free

Charleston County Public Library

The V-Tones of Charleston call themselves the city's only "ukulele hot club jug band vaudeville ragtime neo-retro-post-post-modern beachfront quasi-primitive anachronistic revolutionary anti-inflammatory mass catharsis jazz freakout and philharmonic group therapy session," and though it's hard to imagine them having a lot of competition in that category, it sure does describe the sound better than we could've. The mix of zaniness and skill that emanates from the V-Tones' blend of Noodle McDoodle and Eden Fonvielle's dueling ukuleles (soprano and baritone, thank you very much), the guitar of Jeff Arnold and the standup bass of Jeff Narkiewicz is fun without being kitschy, not an easy thing to do in a band that occasionally features a slide whistle, kazoo, and megaphone. It's fun to think about what this crew will be doing to the time-worn Christmas carols we've all come to know and possibly dread during the holiday season, and this is their 14th year bringing the holiday cheer. —Vincent Harris SUNDAY

click to enlarge Provided

NOISE POP | Oblivion

Precious Child

w/ DJ XO

Tues. Dec. 11

9 p.m.

$5

Tin Roof

Los Angeles-based Precious Child describes their work as a "convergence of body horror, conceptual art, and noise pop," with the focus of the artist's music being a commentary on identity. Now on their "Identity Tour," Precious Child released their third album WHOLLOHW in June 2018, pondering if the "methods by which we relate to our ego and our sense of self-consciousness can be viewed as technologies.' Their blend of industrial, pop, and metal comes to Charleston to round out the local goth club night, Oblivion. With an art installation now on display for Art Basel Miami, Precious Child and their performance are likely to be visually stimulating. Oblivion's resident DJ XO will open the night with tunes that regular and new Oblivion-goers will appreciate. —Kelly Rae Smith Tuesday