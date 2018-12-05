Beat Juice: 13 Questions with Jaëe Bryant

click to enlarge

Hip-hop artist Jaëe Bryant doesn't just have his own rap songs, but also his own three-in-one label, management team and clothing line, Never Say Ruin. He has kept busy putting the finishing touches on his EPthat is due out December 21. When he's not crafting his own music, he enjoys supporting other independent artists by providing guidance and inspiration. Lately he's been mentoring and producing for local artist King Farroh, who collaborated on. Find out more about Bryant's current motivations in this week's Beat Juice.I just wanted tell my story to the world and bring back real content to the hip-hop industry. I want to be labeled as an artist not only a rapper.Myself and other independent artists that are growing, making creative music, and handling business independently.To be honest..."Dreaming About You" by The Blackbyrds"Midnight Marauders" by A Tribe Called QuestI found a band called Moonchild ... and they are very, very DOPE.The Purple Buffalo. I feel like Dan (Dickey who is also behind King Dusko) and his team can help every artist around the area.My own clothing Never Say Ruin. The site will be back up December 7.MUSIC AND TYLENOLThe Royal Falcon Brand. It’s a show that my brother Javon Talley and his team has set up for artists in the Charleston area. It's a movement that shares advice with independent artists around the area.Um...I don’t listen to the radio, but it would have to be 9.33 JamzJazz, hip-hop, conscious, Southern hip-hopWu Tang ClanMy last free project,, will be in stores December 21. It’s really my best work so far. Very short but really good.