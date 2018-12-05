Beat Juice: 13 Questions with Jaëe Bryant

click to enlarge
Hip-hop artist Jaëe Bryant doesn't just have his own rap songs, but also his own three-in-one label, management team and clothing line, Never Say Ruin. He has kept busy putting the finishing touches on his EP Trifecta
that is due out December 21. When he's not crafting his own music, he enjoys supporting other independent artists by providing guidance and inspiration. Lately he's been mentoring and producing for local artist King Farroh, who collaborated on Trifecta
. Find out more about Bryant's current motivations in this week's Beat Juice.
What sparked your development from producer to rapper?
I just wanted tell my story to the world and bring back real content to the hip-hop industry. I want to be labeled as an artist not only a rapper.
What is your biggest inspiration right now?
Myself and other independent artists that are growing, making creative music, and handling business independently.
What song is stuck in your head today?
To be honest..."Dreaming About You" by The Blackbyrds
Last album you bought?
"Midnight Marauders" by A Tribe Called Quest
Recent musical discovery?
I found a band called Moonchild ... and they are very, very DOPE.
Fave local venue?
The Purple Buffalo. I feel like Dan (Dickey who is also behind King Dusko) and his team can help every artist around the area.
What’s your best, go-to T-shirt?
My own clothing Never Say Ruin. The site will be back up December 7.
Your hangover cure is ...
MUSIC AND TYLENOL
Last show you went to?
The Royal Falcon Brand. It’s a show that my brother Javon Talley and his team has set up for artists in the Charleston area. It's a movement that shares advice with independent artists around the area.
What station’s always on your radio dial?
Um...I don’t listen to the radio, but it would have to be 9.33 Jamz
Your musical style can be compared to?
Jazz, hip-hop, conscious, Southern hip-hop
What band have you been meaning to listen to?
Wu Tang Clan
What’s next for you? Shows, videos, song or album releases?
My last free project, The Trifecta
, will be in stores December 21. It’s really my best work so far. Very short but really good.