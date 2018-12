ALBUM: Listen to Bill Wilson's solo debut record, Stand Up!

click to enlarge Coast Records

You've read this week's cover story on Bill Wilson, the Charleston music legend who just released his debut album at 76.Now, you can listen to it on Spotify Bandcamp , and Apple Music If you're anything like me, after you listen to the title track,, you'll want to download a copy for yourself and a couple to give as gifts. So pop over to Bandcamp to do that and support these talented local musicians with a few dollars.