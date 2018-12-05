Wednesday, December 5, 2018
ALBUM: Listen to Bill Wilson's solo debut record, Stand Up!
by Lauren Hurlock
on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 3:02 PM
You've read this week's cover story
on Bill Wilson, the Charleston music legend who just released his debut album at 76.
Now, you can listen to it on Spotify
, Bandcamp
, and Apple Music
.
If you're anything like me, after you listen to the title track, Stand Up!
, you'll want to download a copy for yourself and a couple to give as gifts. So pop over to Bandcamp
to do that and support these talented local musicians with a few dollars.
