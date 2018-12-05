Wednesday, December 5, 2018

ALBUM: Listen to Bill Wilson's solo debut record, Stand Up!

What Did You Think?

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Dec 5, 2018 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge COAST RECORDS
  • Coast Records
You've read this week's cover story on Bill Wilson, the Charleston music legend who just released his debut album at 76.

Now, you can listen to it on Spotify, Bandcamp, and Apple Music.

If you're anything like me, after you listen to the title track, Stand Up!, you'll want to download a copy for yourself and a couple to give as gifts. So pop over to Bandcamp to do that and support these talented local musicians with a few dollars.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS