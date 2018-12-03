Hootie & the Blowfish announces a new album and 2019 national tour

On Today
this morning, the guys from Hootie & the Blowfish sat down with Craig Melvin
at Yesterday's in Columbia's Five Points to reflect on 25 years since the release of Cracked Rear View
and announce their new tour and album set for 2019.
The guys from Hootie & the Blowfish have showered plenty of love on Charleston and South Carolina over the years. Heck, the band only get together for a few nights a year, their annual Homegrown series on Daniel Island being one of them.
The new album, to be released as the band embarks on their Group Therapy Tour
in May, comes 25 years after the release of their breakthrough debut album. Cracked Rear View
, released in 1994, has become one of the top-selling albums of all time and catapulted the careers of the band and its members into celebrity status, netting the crew Grammy Awards and multi-platinum records.
Darius Rucker, for one, has gone on to become one of the top country musicians in America and recorded one of the best Burger King commercials of all time. Rucker still lives in Mt. Pleasant when he's not running around the country playing sold out shows, even popping into Art's for karaoke
when he feels like it.
The Group Therapy Tour isn't just playing small standing-room venues during 2019. Stops include the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. and Madison Square Garden in NYC. The tour will finish up in Columbia at Colonial Life Arena on Sept. 13, 2019.
Live Nation says presales have already begun
for cardholders for companies that have paid the requisite advertising.