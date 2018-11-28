Soundchecks: Rumours, A Fleetwood Mac Tribute; Lindsay Holler & The Hollerettes; Contour

click to enlarge Provided

TRIBUTE | Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Thurs. Nov. 29

8 p.m.

$20, $25

Charleston Music Hall

As appealing as it might be to shell out some big bucks and go see Fleetwood Mac live on their current maybe-farewell, maybe-not tour, it has to sting a little bit that singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, who was essentially the architect of the band's sound from the mid-1970s onward, isn't along for the ride. That's not meant as an insult toward the guys that Big Mac has brought in to replace him, former Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers lead guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer/guitarist Neil Finn, but there's just a certain magic to the Rumours-era lineup that changed rock music with songs like "Rhiannon," "Go Your Own Way," "Gypsy," and "You Make Loving Fun." Perhaps if you're looking for a form of authenticity when it comes to those classic hits, not to mention a ticket price far below three figures, the tribute band Rumours might make a good substitute. The band doesn't just pump out the classic Mac hits in eerily accurate versions, but they dress the part as well, with their Stevie Nicks-like singer twirling center stage, complete with tambourine, top hat, and lace. —Vincent Harris THURSDAY

click to enlarge Jonathon Stout file photo

Country | Lindsay Holler & The Hollerettes

w/ Amigo, Admiral Radio

Sat. Dec. 1

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

Lindsay Holler has a lot of different musical projects going on around town, so for clarification, here's the deal with her band, the Hollerettes. "This group is more my . . . I don't want to say 'solo' stuff, but it's like the alt-country-music version of myself," she says. "It's more focused on originals." Of course, her genre-bending experimental goth-garage-rock band Matadero does original music as well, but that is a decidedly different thing. "That's a harder sound," Holler says. "The Hollerettes is a more acoustic setup. Although right now, some of the guys from Matadero are in the Hollerettes, so I can understand how it can be confusing." It's also a group that doesn't play live as often as Matadero, though Holler would like to change that. "It's something I haven't done as much as I'd like and I'm hoping to do more this year," she says. "I really miss it." Variety is pretty much guaranteed at a Hollerettes show, mostly because the lineup is pretty fluid. "You could be in it next week if you're available," Holler says with a laugh. "I look for who's available and figure it out from there. To me it's great because you could see this band twice in the same week and get different interpretations of the same songs." —Vincent Harris SATURDAY

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

VARIETY | Contour

w/ Jah Jr., Anfernee, Daddy's Beemer, Party Dad

Sat. Dec. 1

9 p.m.

$10

Purple Buffalo

New show organizers Ingenium Entertainment have set up a nice multi-genre lineup to kick off December, complete with rap, a side of soul, a dollop of rock, and a DJ on top of it all. Local rap star Jah Jr. will perform tracks from his latest sublime trap LP Back 2 da Dub, while indie kids Daddy's Beemer will light up the stage with their lovely shoegazing melodies. Anfernee's alt-R&B tunes like "Terminal 2" are going to slow dance their way through the crowd's ears, Contour's swelling electronic soul beats will provide an appropriate contrast, and DJ Party Dad will purvey his offbeat selection of beats. Contour says that he would like to see more multi-genre lineups from venues in the future. "There are challenges from an organizational standpoint, but I think if the curation is good and the execution is good, they end up being really cool experiences." —Heath Ellison SATURDAY

click to enlarge Provided

PSYCH GLAM GARAGE ROCK | The Muckers

w/ DUMB Doctors, Stuyedyded, John Bias

Tues. Dec. 4

9 p.m.

$5

The Royal American

There are few EP covers in recent memory better designed to give you a good glimpse of what's inside than The Muckers' It's Better Without You: A decadent, glittering glam-rock boot that seems to have a foot-long stacked heel crushes a rose below a seriously old-school logo that could've been airbrushed onto the side of a van, and then three tracks of grimy, flashy, 1970s-style rock unfurl into your eardrums, bringing a wall of cranked amps, vocals echoing to the skies, and incessantly danceable beats with them. It's like some unholy combination of Combat Rock-era Clash, T. Rex-style glam rock, and pre-fame Pink Floyd psychedelia, all wrapped into a shiny but appealingly filthy package complete with cheeseball Farfisa-organ-sounding keyboards. This is funky, strutting rock that's unafraid to get down and boogie. And while it might not be "the mesmerizing sound that spreads widely in a delightful garden where God and Satan dance together" as the band claims in its bio, it's still a hell of a lot of fun. —Vincent Harris TUESDAY