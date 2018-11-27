Rock and Roll All Nite: KISS coming to the North Charleston Coliseum, tickets on sale next week

You'll get your chance to rock and roll all night next year when KISS comes to the North Charleston Coliseum on Thurs. Aug. 8.
The show is part of the second leg of the band's End of the Road world tour, aka "the final tour ever."
Find out if the guys — Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer — still party every day with a VIP ticket, which includes a KISS meet-and-greet experience, on sale now here.
Headed up by Stanley, KISS formed in New York City in 1973 and rose to fame with their unique brand of glam metal, iconic face paint, and onstage antics like fire breathing, smoking guitars, and levitating drum kits. KISS became one of the best-selling bands of all time, selling more than 100 million records, and in 2014 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Concert tickets for the general public go on sale Mon. Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. here.