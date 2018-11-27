As is tradition, Jump, Little Children return for end-of-year affair

Old-school faves with a hot, new album (Sparrow
tied for 2018 Charleston City Paper
Music Awards’ Album of the Year), Jump, Little Children will return for a holiday show in Charleston, as is traditional for the band. This year’s shindig will go down at the Charleston Music Hall on Fri. Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. and will feature the band performing with the New Oblivion Orchestra.
Originating in the ’90s at North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, Jump, Little Children relocated to Charleston and came to local, regional, and national prominence later in the decade and early aughts with their alt-indie rock meets orchestral pop meets spoken word. The band took what became a decade-long hiatus to move on and pursue personal passions, with chief songwriter and frontman Jay Clifford remaining local and going on to work with symphonies, orchestrating for artists like Amos Lee.
Last year, the band performed at the Hall during the holidays with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, while this year’s New Oblivion Orchestra features a handpicked group of musicians — strings, horns, and more — Clifford has worked with over the years.
At the Music Hall, Jump will perform two sets with a 20-minute intermission.
Tickets are available now at charlestonmusichall.com
.